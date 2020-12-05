Donald Haley
Donald Joseph Haley died on November 15th, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born on February 6th, 1936 to Lucille Kipple and Joseph Haley in Butler, Pennsylvania. He lived a long and interesting life that's main theme was service to his community and country. He served in the US Army as a paratrooper and infantryman (having lied about his age to join when he was 16) and was a proud Korean War Veteran, he also served in the Australian Army, the Army National Guard, the Air National Guard and the Coast Guard Reserve. He ran away from home and tried to join the Navy at the age of 4 and they rejected him, he never forgave the slight, so he did not join the Navy or Marines.
Over his long career he worked for the railway, the Forest Service, the Postal Service, was a pilot, an EMT, a volunteer firefighter and a police officer. He was a tenor drummer and had a deep love for bagpipes, especially when played by his nephew Scott Lumsden. He was very proud of his Scottish and Irish ancestry and died with his kilt on.
Don and his wife Patricia moved to Ellensburg in 1972 from Tumwater where he was a deputy sheriff to join the Kittitas County Sheriff's office as a deputy sheriff. He had an unsuccessful run for Sheriff in 1980 after which he left to work at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation as part of the nuclear protective force and worked there until his retirement in 1996. He was full of interesting stories from his various adventures in life and he was a charming character who would talk your ear off if you let him.
He was proceeded in death by his parents and his wife of nearly 51 years Patricia. He is survived by his sons Timothy Haley, Sean (Korbie Jorgensen Haley) Haley, grandchildren, Dominic, Dakota, Ethan, and great grandchildren Kody and Sylvia.
His family would like to thank the staff at Prestige Post-acute Care and Rehab Center for the care and kindness they showed to Don in his final days and the fitting sendoff they gave him. They would also like to thank the staff at Pacifica for working so hard to help with a move that did not get to happen and their kindness to his family when he passed. Don was cremated and will be interred with his wife at Vaughn Bay Cemetery when COVID conditions allow. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to Fish Community Food Bank in Don's name. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com