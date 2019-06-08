Resources More Obituaries for Donald Aden Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald L. Aden

1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Donald L. Aden

Donald L. Aden, age 77, passed away from complications of Parkinson's Disease at his home in Ellensburg on Sunday, May 19, 2019, with his family by his side,

Don was born on March 14, 1942 in Enumclaw, WA to Garland and Inez (Costi) Aden. Don had very fond memories of growing up in a small, close knit community of Cumberland. He often said he felt he grew up in the best time- things were simpler. He was an only child but wasn't lonely - spending his days exploring the outdoors with cousins and friends, leading to a lifelong appreciation of nature. He graduated from Enumclaw High School in 1960 and found work with Weyerhaeuser and the USFS before beginning his 30+ years working for DNR in 1969.

He met new DNR employee Virginia (Nelson) Bintliff in 1977. Both agreed it was one of the luckiest days in their lives. They married on 8/31/1978 and Don became a devoted husband and father.

Don enjoyed his career with DNR and the many people he worked with, retiring as a Forest Practice Forester in 1999. His work ensured he would be in the woods and walking the ridges he loved.

Don was very kind, loving man with a wonderful sense of humor that helped him navigate the ups and downs that life presents. He described himself as just a "standard good man" but he was so much more. He looked for the good in people and found pleasure in the little everyday things in life. One of his greatest joys was spending time with son Jeff and grandson Skyler.

Throughout his illness his sense of humor and good nature remained intact. He will be remembered with love and gratitude by his family and friends.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, Virginia, include son Jeffrey Bintliff, grandson Skyler Bintliff, brother-in-law James Nelson all of Ellensburg as well as aunts Doris Aden of Enumclaw and Shirley Aden of Puyallup and many cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial suggestions are: Hospice Friends 302 E 2nd Ave, Ellensburg, WA 98926 and , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.

Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Published in Daily Record on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries