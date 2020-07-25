Donald Mansfield
Donald F. Mansfield was born on May 2, 1943 in Tacoma, WA and died on July 21, 2020 in Ellensburg, WA at the age of 77. Don was raised in Tacoma and spent several years as a teenager involved in the Sea Scout program on board the SES Charles N. Curtis. He graduated from Stadium High School in the Class of 1961. Shortly after graduation he joined the Navy where he served on the USS Menhaden (SS377). Following his service in the Navy, he moved to Ellensburg to attend Central Washington University. After obtaining a degree in business he then went on to attend the University of Puget Sound Law School. Don led a successful life which included working for Boeing and the Tacoma Fire Department. He co-owned the Pt. Defiance Go-Kart Track with his brother. He spent 30+ years practicing law, specializing in Personal Injury. Don really loved to travel whenever given the opportunity, but he especially enjoyed spending time at his condo on Mission Bay in San Diego and in Mazatlan, Mexico. Although he loved traveling he would always retreat back to his first love, which was being on the water. Don was happiest being on board his yacht "Misty Dawn". It is where you'd find him entertaining family and friends throughout the Puget Sound, San Juan Islands and Canada. He volunteered thousands of hours as an adult leader in the Sea Scout program where he enjoyed sharing his knowledge and skills. He personally helped shape the lives of hundreds of youth who will never forget his kindness, patience, and desire to see them succeed in life. Don will also be remembered for his huge heart and genuine care for others. If there was someone in need, he would always be the first one to step up and lend a hand. He had been known for trading items he didn't need, in turn for his attorney fees because someone simply couldn't afford representation. Don loved watching the Seattle Mariners and had looked forward to the day that they'd finally win the World Series. He also enjoyed laughing at Seinfeld reruns, drinking Diet Coke, watching sports, and playing cards at the casino. Don never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone. His big hugs, kindness to others, and his quiet and calm demeanor will be missed forever. Don is preceeded in death by his Mother Florence M. (Johnson) Mansfield and Father John G. Mansfield, along with his wife Elaine (Webb). His is survived by his brother John G. Mansfield, Jr. and his daughter Julie (Kevin), sons Ryan (Kari), Jordan (Britta) and grandchildren Kelsi (Chris), Daniel, Maci, Riley and Brooke. There will be a small family gathering held at a later date to celebrate Don's life.
Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Don's family. Online condolences may be left at www.johnston-williams.com