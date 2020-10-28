Donald Meekhof
Don Meekhof, 87, of Spokane went to be with Jesus on October 22, 2020. Just two days before he died of cancer, his loving wife, children, and grandchildren surrounded his bed and sent him off with his favorite songs, "In Christ Alone" and "How Deep the Father's Love for Us."
Don was born on February 18, 1933, in Puyallup, WA, to Rev. Mynerd and Gladys Meekhof. While at the University of Washington, he felt the call to ministry and went on to earn an MDiv at Princeton Seminary in NJ. He spent the next year studying in Edinburgh, Scotland, where his cold fingers typed out daily airmail letters to his fiancée, Laverne Johnson of Yakima, WA. They married on August 22, 1959, launching a life together that would last 61 years.
In a career spanning 60 years, Don served as pastor of Mt. Baker Park Presbyterian Church in Seattle, First Presbyterian Church in Fort Collins, First Presbyterian in Ellensburg, First Presbyterian in Spokane, and-after "retiring"-Knox Presbyterian in Spokane. He had the privilege of walking with many people through life's most important moments-births, deaths, and everything in between.
A firm believer in "recreational evangelism," Don loved leading youth ski trips and group tours of the Middle East and British Isles. During his 23 years in Ellensburg, he founded "Breakaway," an annual youth retreat that drew teenagers from all over the state. He served as dean of the senior high camp at Tall Timber Ranch for 19 consecutive years, and he taught over 100 youth group kids to waterski behind his underpowered and well-used ski boat, which he bought to glorify Christ. When Mt. St. Helens erupted, Don opened the church to travelers whose cars were stranded on the highway by the ash. He served on the Red Cross Board, as President of Rotary, and in countless other capacities within the community that he loved.
Don was known for his jokes and puns, his big smile and even bigger laugh, his love for all people, and his voracious study of the Bible. He loved to be called "Adventure Grandpa," always scheming new things to do with his beloved grandchildren. He skied until he was 85, biked until a few weeks ago, and thanked his caregivers until the day he died.
Don is survived by: his wife Laverne (Spokane), brother David Meekhof and sister-in-law Carol (Seattle), daughter Christie Hand and son-in-law Kevin (Coalinga, CA), son John Meekhof and daughter-in-law Sarah (Spokane), daughter Marla Hyder and son-in-law Luke (Everett); grandchildren Danielle Chen (Peter), Erin Collins (Nick), Jamie Hand, Philip Meekhof (Alexis), Stephanie Hand, Stacey Meekhof, Rebecca Meekhof, Eliza Hyder, and Sariyah Hyder; and great-grandchildren Alexandra Collins, Zoe Chen, Kara Chen, and newborn Kevin Donald Chen.
Memorial gifts may be made to Knox Presbyterian Church at spokaneknoxpc.org
(select Give). Please visit caringbridge.org/visit/donmeekhof
if you would like to share a story about Don or a word of encouragement with his family.
Eight years ago, Don wrote in his own obituary, "He enjoyed an abundant life in marriage, ministry, service, recreation, study, and calling on people. He is grateful to Jesus, his loving wife, family and friends (for putting up with his jokes), and God for the gift of life. Don's prayer is and was that all might come to Jesus and find in Him purpose, forgiveness, joy, and salvation."