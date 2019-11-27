|
Donald Pratt
Donald R Pratt, 67, passed away November 19, 2019 at Providence Hospital, Anchorage, Alaska.
A service will be held November 29 at Kehl's Palmer Mortuary, 209 S Alaska St., Palmer, AK 99645 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm. Followed by a celebration of life potluck at the Moosehead Saloon until 7:00pm.
Don was born August 12, 1952 in Renton, WA. He resided in Ellensburg, WA and married Linda Caraway in 1972. They had three children, Dean, Carri Ann and Kyle. In 1973, Don & Linda moved to Alaska to work and raise their children and enjoy all that Alaska had to offer their family.
Don travelled between Alaska and Washington on a regular basis, driving truck and spending time with his children. He had a very successful career as a truck driver spending thousands of days on the road and driving millions of miles.
Don also was a hay farmer and enjoyed working on farm equipment with his brothers and children. He will be remembered as one of the best Little League coaches for Abbott-O-Rabbit Little league and as a coach and district administrator for Eastern Washington Little League.
Don loved driving truck, coaching baseball & spending his time up-keeping and grooming the ballfield. He was good at playing pool and participated on the pool league with his buddies in Kittitas. The evening skies always brought a smile to his face, as he would look for shooting stars, constellations, satellites and of course the dancing northern lights. He loved spending time with family and when his health allowed, he loved fishing the Kenai river and hunting in Alaska.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Bob & Margaret Pratt and his older brother, Marty (Ellensburg, WA). He is survived by his three children, Dean, Carri Ann & Kyle of Palmer, Alaska; 6 grandchildren and former spouse and friend, Kim Pratt. He also is survived by his brothers and their wives, Frank & Stephanie, John & Marsha, Bryan, Dean & Terri Pratt, as well as Marty's wife Peggy and paternal Aunt Eileen Kilborn.
There will be a celebration of life in Ellensburg, WA during May 2020 - TBA.
Published in Daily Record on Nov. 27, 2019