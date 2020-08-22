Donald Ray Wanless
Donald R. Wanless passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. Don was born on September 28, 1931 in Portland, OR., to Bud and Ester Wanless.
He graduated from High School in Walport, OR. in 1949. Following graduation Don worked as a pond monkey for the local Mill. In January 1950 Don joined the Coast Guard and spent the next three years in Port Angeles. December of 1953 he was honorably discharged and returned to the Mill in OR.
August of 1952, he met the love of his life Alice Wolz and on August 28, 1954 he and Alice married. Together they have two children.
Shortly after they married, he began school in Klamath Falls at the Oregon Technical Institute becoming certified in auto body repair and painting. He worked in different areas of Oregon until landing in Dallas, OR., for three years. He then moved his family to Port Townsend WA., where they lived for seven years until 1972 at which time, he moved his family to Ellensburg, where they made their forever home.
Don worked as a body shop manager at Faltus Motors until 1986. He then went to work for Zachlift in Cle Elum retiring at the age of 65. Following retirement, he and Alice began to have fun and enjoy the outdoors and all that was available in the Kittitas Valley. They spent a lot of time hiking, camping, skiing, jeeping and collecting firewood for the cold winters. Though he enjoyed the valley, his favorite place to be was the ocean, it was where he could relax and enjoy time with Alice.
Don is survived by his wife of 66 years Alice, daughter Ronnie (David) Hammond, son; John (Arla) Wanless and six grandchildren, their spouses and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers; Dale and Carl.
Private family services will be held. Memorial donations can be made to KVH Hospice or First Lutheran Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.