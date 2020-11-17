1/1
Donna L. Olson
1933 - 2020
Donna L. Olson
Donna L. Olson passed away on November 8, 2020. Donna was born in Flippin Arkansas on January 5, 1933 to Bea & Virgia Smith. On September 19, 1952 Donna married Howard J. Olson and together they raised their four daughters. Donna was proceeded in death by her husband Howard and oldest daughter Karen Jo (Olson) Hoadley. Donna is survived by her daughters Barbara (Ron) Larson, Shirley (Bob) Weyand and Earlene (Desmond) Knudson. She is also survived by her grandson Kyle (Melissa) Weyand. Donna had a love for animals and a passion for traveling. Cruises were her favorite, she cruised to Mexico, Alaska, the Caribbean, Panama Canal and the Hawaiian Islands and some of them more than once. She was a member of the Moose Lodge and Eagles Lodge. She enjoyed getting together with friends for pinochle and looked forward to her every Friday lunch with her best friends. Donna was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. At Donna's request there will not be a funeral service. Donna was laid to rest next to her husband at West Hills Memorial Park in Yakima.


Published in Daily Record on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 16, 2020
Donna also enjoyed bowling and going to tournaments. She really liked the tournaments in Reno with all the casinos at hand. She was a wonderful friend to my mother, Bev Freshour, helping care for her at the end of her life. Donna and my mom are probably together again planning to do something fun.
Claudia Campbell
Friend
