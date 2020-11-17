Donna L. Olson

Donna L. Olson passed away on November 8, 2020. Donna was born in Flippin Arkansas on January 5, 1933 to Bea & Virgia Smith. On September 19, 1952 Donna married Howard J. Olson and together they raised their four daughters. Donna was proceeded in death by her husband Howard and oldest daughter Karen Jo (Olson) Hoadley. Donna is survived by her daughters Barbara (Ron) Larson, Shirley (Bob) Weyand and Earlene (Desmond) Knudson. She is also survived by her grandson Kyle (Melissa) Weyand. Donna had a love for animals and a passion for traveling. Cruises were her favorite, she cruised to Mexico, Alaska, the Caribbean, Panama Canal and the Hawaiian Islands and some of them more than once. She was a member of the Moose Lodge and Eagles Lodge. She enjoyed getting together with friends for pinochle and looked forward to her every Friday lunch with her best friends. Donna was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. At Donna's request there will not be a funeral service. Donna was laid to rest next to her husband at West Hills Memorial Park in Yakima.





