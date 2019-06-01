Doreen K. Blomstrand

Doreen K. Blomstrand, a former longtime resident of Cle Elum, was called home by our Lord on Sunday, May 26, 2019 while residing at the Crista Care & Rehab Center in Shoreline.

Doreen was born on September 25, 1929 in Superior, Wisconsin to Wesley and Ann (Okerstrom) Wright. The family moved to Seattle when Doreen was four, and she grew up in Seattle, graduating from Ballard High School in 1946. She married Fritz Blomstrand on October 26, 1946 and the couple made their home in Seattle until 1965 when they moved to Cle Elum. Between 1971 and 1973, Doreen and Fritz lived in Micronesia and Guam where they ran a charter boat business and after returning stateside, lived in Ellensburg a short time before returning to Cle Elum. She had many hobbies over the years, including tap dancing, painting, synchronized swimming, owning her own antique store, and writing. She also taught life-saving classes at the pool and became an EMT while living in Cle Elum. She was a loving wife and homemaker during those years and took great joy in caring for her husband and three children. She also very much enjoyed Big Band music and swing dancing her entire life.

When Fritz passed away in 1982, Doreen went back to school and became a Physician's Assistant through the MEDEX program at the University of Washington. Doreen had been working at the Cle Elum Family Medicine Center and was greatly encouraged and blessed by the support and encouragement received from the Doctors and staff there. She practiced in Alaska before joining CAMA Services and working in a refugee camp on the Thai/Cambodian border for four years. She was able to combine her love for people with her medical and teaching skills there. It was a place where she thrived.

Upon her return from Thailand, she taught in the MEDEX program at the UW. Teaching and mentoring were two of her joys in life. Doreen "retired" at the age of 71, but she didn't slow down until her health forced her to.

Doreen's faith in Jesus was of utmost importance, and she dedicated her life to serving Him. She spent many years as a missionary in Thailand, Mexico, the Philippines, and Ethiopia. She lived for a short time in Israel, and had a deep love for the land and the people. As a published author, she wrote Growing with God, a devotional book, as well as many articles for various Christian publications. Doreen was instrumental in helping start and grow what is now the Cle Elum Alliance Church. She loved teaching and leading women's bible studies, was a women's retreat coordinator, and loved the adventure of following Jesus.

Doreen is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Greg) Reynolds of Joyce, WA and Heidi Thomas of Snoqualmie, WA; nine grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren (with one more on the way); her daughter-in-law Barbara Blomstrand of New Castle, WA; sister Janet Alfieri of Seattle, WA and sister-in-law Ann Wright of Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband Fritz, her son Jace and her brother Don Wright.

Funeral services for Doreen will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Cle Elum Alliance Church (327 Madison, Cle Elum, WA 98922), with Reverend Greg Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Park, with a reception at the church afterwards.

Memorial contributions in Doreen's honor are suggested to go the Cle Elum Alliance Church's current work in Israel, (Cle Elum Alliance Church, P.O. Box 440, South Cle Elum, WA 98943). Cascade Funeral Home of Cle Elum has been entrusted with caring for Doreen's family. Online condolences may be left at www.cascadefuneralhome.com Published in Daily Record on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary