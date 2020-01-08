|
Doreen (Dori) Pike
Dori passed away December 25, 2019 in Ellensburg Washington at the age of 81. She was born to Henry and Dorothy Niebuhr in Powers Lake North Dakota on March 6, 1938.
Her family moved to Everett Washington where she had six children before meeting her husband Mel. She and Mel with daughter Bobbi Jo moved to Ellensburg in 1977 and bought a farm naming it Pike's Dairy/Weekend Ranch where they raised and milked cows for several years before moving closer to town where she worked at CWU, later retiring after 25 years in dining services. She was a member of the Snohomish Eagles and the Legion in Ellensburg.
She enjoyed sitting at the table surrounded by her friends and her friends loved her for her loving silly personality and jokes.
She was preceded in death by her husband Malcolm (Mel) Pike, her parents Henry and Dorothy, her daughter Cynthia Davis (Erickson), son Jackie Erickson and her beloved brother Floyd Niebuhr.
She leaves behind four children: Dorinda (James) White, Sheri (Mike) O'Sullivan, Wayne Erickson and Bobbi Jo Fields (Grant Allison). She also leaves her sister Lu Cooper, brothers Clyde (Lola) Niebuhr and Roger (Cheryl) Niebuhr. Along with all of her grand and great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dori's name to the .
Published in Daily Record on Jan. 8, 2020