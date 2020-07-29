Doris A. Maras
Doris Anne (Jaderlund) Maras, 91, of Ronald, Washington, passed away on July 22, 2020 at Prestige Post-Acute & Rehab Center, Ellensburg, WA.
She was born to parents Lawrence and Gertrude (Lindberg) Jaderlund, September 18, 1928 in Roslyn, WA.
Doris grew up and lived most of her life in Roslyn & Ronald, WA. Except for a short time the family relocated to Tacoma, WA, where her father taught Civil Defense Classes during WWII, but her father knew that Roslyn was their Home.
Doris attended Roslyn Grade School and graduated from Cle Elum High School in 1946. After graduation she worked at the Roslyn Post Office, and for Roslyn City Grocery. In 1966 she began work as a bookkeeper for M & M Building Supplies, and retired after 28 years in 1995. She always considered the Blum family as her extended family.
Doris met Marion (Mode) Maras in 1946. They were married November 27, 1948 in the Church of the Resurrection in Roslyn, WA. (It also is the place where their two daughters and son were married and where all four grandchildren and great grandchildren were baptized). Together they raised three children: Greg, Cathy, and Bette.
Doris was the last surviving founding Board Member of the Ronald Community Club, formed in 1966, to protect and preserve the Ronald school and gym buildings, and provide a place to gather for the community and family events.
Doris and Mode enjoyed (Loved) all Sports, especially those that their children and grandchildren participated in. An avid fan of Cle Elum Roslyn High School Warriors, sports, and attended many games, for many years.
In 2012, Doris was honored to be Pioneer Queen of Upper Kittitas County, the theme for her coronation was all about sports, she was introduced as a sports fanatic. The Warrior cheer squad performed & sung the Warrior fight song & a chorus of "Take me out to the ballgame". Heritage and history of the community were important to Doris. She liked being involved and supportive of the local activities.
Doris was an active member of the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection in Roslyn, WA. Her church family was an inspiration to her and she was a dedicated servant of God. She was also a member of the Ronald Community Club, Roslyn Eagles FOE 696,and Roslyn-Ronald-Cle Elum Heritage Club. Other interests were bowling, playing cards & traveling with family & friends. The Family spent several summers camping at Salmon La Sac when the children were young. Family was very important, especially the grandchildren & great grandchild they meant the world to her. She had a huge smile and sparkle in her eyes when they would visit. There was always a candy dish full of M&M chocolates and nuts present in her home for everyone to indulge.
Doris is survived by her children Greg (Cheryl) Maras, of Ronald, WA, Cathy (Norman) Peterson, of Chehalis, WA, Bette (Pat) Conway, of Kennewick, WA. Grandchildren: Jessica (Derek) Berry, Marcie (Chad) Stevens, Brock Peterson (Carrie Carver), Marisa Peterson (Carl Parkhill) Great grandchildren Payson and Hadley Berry, Reed and Easton Stevens & Peyton Parkhill and numerous nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Marion (Mode) Maras, brother Loren Jaderlund (he was killed in a car accident on July 22, 1978, 42 years ago to the day of her passing), father Lawrence and mother Gertrude Jaderlund.
Doris had a lot of friends that preceded her in death, her favorite quote "New friends are silver but the old friends are gold". She was a loving and caring person, who will be missed by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ronald Community Club, P.O. Box 249, Roslyn, WA 98941, Church of the Resurrection, P.O.Box 701, Roslyn, WA 98941 or charity of your choice
.
Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Cle Elum has been entrusted with caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.johnston-williams.com