Dorothy C. Anderson
Dorothy C. Anderson 90 passed away peacefully January 14, 2020 with her dedicated caregivers by her side. The only child born to Ivor and Edna Anderson on April 9, 1929 in Clifton, NJ. Dorothy lived her life in New Jersey, Wyoming and Washington, finally settling in Ellensburg for the duration of her life.
She attended college earning her master's in education, she retired after forty years of teaching elementary aged children.
She loved her animals especially her beloved cats Polar Bear and Punkin. Dorothy was a member of KCFOA, trapping, neutering, spading, and placing feral cats in the area. She also enjoyed cross country skiing, exercising, gardening, shopping and finding good deals and treasures at garage sales. No matter how bad she felt or how sick she was she managed to get her five o'clock cocktail of 7 & 7 in! Dorothy was a woman of faith she was proud of her Catholic faith and lived it every day, praying the Rosary every day was her special time with the Lord. Perhaps this is most evident in the words of her caregivers "Dorothy was the most appreciative and gracious women to care for." She knew that the gift of her faith was by the Grace provided by God and she made sure to share this Grace with all who knew her.
It was Dorothy's wish to extend her gratitude to all her caregivers, Janelle, Coni, Beth, Patti, Anja and Mara. She also wanted to thank Andy Schock and KVH Internal Medicine, all the nurses from Home Health Care, Hearthstone, Hospice Friends and many others. A special thank you to, Chad Bearup who always went above and beyond to care for her. Thank you to Father David Jimenez for visiting Dorothy to provide her last rights that were so very important to her and her Catholic Faith. At her request no services will be held. She will be laid to rest beside her mother at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Seattle. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Dorothy's honor to KCFOA at PO Box 1239, Ellensburg, WA 98926. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Daily Record on Jan. 29, 2020