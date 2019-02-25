Services Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory 101 E 2Nd Ave Ellensburg , WA 98926 (509) 925-2902 Rosary 7:00 PM St. Andrews Catholic Church 401 S. Willow St. Ellensburg , WA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Andrews Catholic Church Resources More Obituaries for Dorothy Powell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dorothy Davis Powell

Obituary Condolences Flowers Dorothy Davis Powell

Dorothy Davis Powell died on Feb. 21, 2019, at the age of 91. She was born in Harrah, Washington, and grew up with her brother Walter Holder, sisters Marjorie Chissus and JoAnne Cruz. They were raised on a farm surrounded by the Yakama Indian Reservation. She began high school at Toppenish but moved with an aunt and uncle to Ellensburg. She graduated from Ellensburg High School, then attended Central Washington University for three years. She met Art Powell at a dorm when he came to ask out another girl; she wasn't there, so he asked Dorothy out instead. She replied that she didn't date strangers. So, he went outside and came back in and asked her again, now that he knew her. And that happy mistake turned into 50 years of marriage and seven children. They bought their house and acreage in Shushuskin Canyon in 1956, and she lived there 62 years.

Dorothy was one of those intrepid farm women who didn't shy away from work or responsibility. On the farm she canned a year's supply of cherries, pears, and apricots, made applesauce and canned green beans at the local cannery. She raised chickens and sold eggs, pasteurized the milk, made butter. She cooked nine breakfasts and made seven lunches every weekday morning. She and Art cut and wrapped meat in their meat shop most weekends and some week nights to earn extra money. She hunted deer, loved salmon fishing, beheaded rattlesnakes in her lawn with a shovel or shot them with a shotgun when they got in her berries. She kept a vegetable garden, raised raspberries, grapes, and walnuts. Even into her late eighties, she spent her days on her hands and knees weeding her flowers. She'd only quit when her glasses got so blurry from sweat, she couldn't see.

When her last child entered school, she worked for Berry's Department Store, then Dano, Cone, & Fraser, and finally the last twenty years working in Traffic Violations. Long before the Me-too movement, she ran for County Clerk because she didn't like the way that office was doing things at the time. She lost, but she never backed down from a deeply held opinion. She'd tackle Goliath if she thought he was going to step on one of her children.

Her kids were always bringing friends over for dinner or to stay for the weekend. She welcomed everyone with open arms. Even during the Hippie days, she fed and bedded some wild characters without a word of complaint. Art would often bring home strays from Central's football team for a home-cooked meal, and they could eat, but she absorbed them all cheerfully.

She converted to Catholicism to marry Art and remained a devout member of the congregation the rest of her life: volunteering on the altar society, working tirelessly for decades with Mary Andriotti on the funeral committee-cooking, serving luncheons, and cleaning.

After her retirement, she and Art did some traveling, and made annual trips to Arizona to visit her son and daughter and their children, and to play golf. For ten years, she was a volunteer in the listening and reading program for elementary students at Mt. Stuart.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her brother and sisters, and her husband Art, her son-in-law Bill Jackson and daughter-in-law Judith Kleck Powell. She is survived by her children: Gary Powell (Jenny), Carol Jackson, Joe Powell (Lori Chandler), Peggy Underwood (Mark), Dave Powell (Lisa), Dan Powell (Schalan), Jill Pennington (Les). She is also survived by eighteen grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren.

Recitation of the Rosary will be Thursday, January 28, 2019 at 7:00 p.m., at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 401 S. Willow St., Ellensburg. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrews Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Alzheimer Foundation of America, in care of Brookside Funeral Home, 101 E 2nd Ave., Ellensburg, WA 98926

Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefhc.com.

Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Published in Daily Record on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries