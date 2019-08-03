Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
101 E 2Nd Ave
Ellensburg, WA 98926
(509) 925-2902
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Mae Walker


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Mae Walker Obituary
DOROTHY MAE WALKER
Dorothy Mae Walker, 92, passed away in Ellensburg on the afternoon of Monday, July 22.
She was born Dorothy Mae Barrett on March 11, 1927, in Ellensburg, the first of six children of William Ballard "Bill" Barrett and Leona Mae Strange. Mrs. Walker was preceded by her husband, Calvin Walker, her son James, and her brothers James, George, and Leonard.
Mrs. Walker attended Ellensburg schools, and as a young woman lived in Eureka, California, upon marriage to her first husband Louis Morrell (Luigi Morelli) in 1947. Her marriage to Louis, who passed away after a long and debilitating illness in 1962, subsequently ended in divorce.
Mrs. Walker married Calvin Walker in 1956, and they made their home near Milton-Freewater, Oregon. He died in 1994, at which time she returned to her hometown and lived a quiet life, often spending time with her brother Leonard and his family, as well as other nearby relatives.
She had four children including eldest sons, Charles Barrett and Robert Morelli, who were raised under the care of their grandmother Leona Barrett in Ellensburg. Mrs. Walker's sons Leonard LeStrange and James Morrell remained with her and Mr. Walker in Oregon and elsewhere.
A dedicated homemaker, Mrs. Walker was an avid gardener and excellent cook. She read the Bible daily and enjoyed activities organized by her church.
She is survived by three children, Charles of Grandview, and Robert and Leonard of Ellensburg, her sisters Barbara Loewen and Rose Volner, both of Eugene, Oregon, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Mrs. Walker's wishes, there will be no memorial service.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now