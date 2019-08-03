|
|
DOROTHY MAE WALKER
Dorothy Mae Walker, 92, passed away in Ellensburg on the afternoon of Monday, July 22.
She was born Dorothy Mae Barrett on March 11, 1927, in Ellensburg, the first of six children of William Ballard "Bill" Barrett and Leona Mae Strange. Mrs. Walker was preceded by her husband, Calvin Walker, her son James, and her brothers James, George, and Leonard.
Mrs. Walker attended Ellensburg schools, and as a young woman lived in Eureka, California, upon marriage to her first husband Louis Morrell (Luigi Morelli) in 1947. Her marriage to Louis, who passed away after a long and debilitating illness in 1962, subsequently ended in divorce.
Mrs. Walker married Calvin Walker in 1956, and they made their home near Milton-Freewater, Oregon. He died in 1994, at which time she returned to her hometown and lived a quiet life, often spending time with her brother Leonard and his family, as well as other nearby relatives.
She had four children including eldest sons, Charles Barrett and Robert Morelli, who were raised under the care of their grandmother Leona Barrett in Ellensburg. Mrs. Walker's sons Leonard LeStrange and James Morrell remained with her and Mr. Walker in Oregon and elsewhere.
A dedicated homemaker, Mrs. Walker was an avid gardener and excellent cook. She read the Bible daily and enjoyed activities organized by her church.
She is survived by three children, Charles of Grandview, and Robert and Leonard of Ellensburg, her sisters Barbara Loewen and Rose Volner, both of Eugene, Oregon, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Mrs. Walker's wishes, there will be no memorial service.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 3, 2019