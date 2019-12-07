|
|
Dorothy Veronica Kryzak Scheffelmaier
Dorothy V. Scheffelmaier, 91, went to be with the Lord on December 1, 2019 while at the home of her twin sister and in the company of her family. She was born on November 23, 1928 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Fern Emma Kent and William Valentine Kryzak. She was one of seven children (Iris, Phyllis, Robert, Patricia, Bernadine, and Margaret) of a blended family. Dorothy moved to Ellensburg with her family in 1942 for one year before moving to Seattle, where her father found work in the shipyards. She spent three years in Seattle before moving back to Ellensburg, where she attended school until the 11th grade. Dorothy met her future husband, Bill, in Ellensburg in 1945 and they were married in 1947. Bill and Dorothy had three sons, Gerry, Wayne, and Robert Scheffelmaier. Dorothy was a "stay at home" mom with the exception of the four years when she worked in retail at Berrys Clothing Store so she could make money to buy a car. Dorothy and Bill participated in square dancing and bowling when their children were young. She took free bowling lessons at the new, local bowling alley in 1958 and continued to bowl in a league (using a 12-pound ball) until September 2019. She was an accomplished seamstress and artist. Dorothy became a Christian in 1968, attending the Community Bible Church until 1990 when it disbanded. She became an active member of Calvary Baptist Church where she served as treasurer for many years. Dorothy and Bill were married for forty years before he passed away in 1987. Dorothy began quilting in 1989 and became an excellent quilter, winning over sixty First of Class, Best of Show, and Superintendent's ribbons at local and state fairs. She surprised many of her children and grandchildren with gifts of beautiful quilts over the next twenty years. Dorothy and her twin sister, Bernie, were superintendents for the quilt exhibit at the Kittitas County Fair for 28 years until they retired in 2018.
Dorothy is survived by her twin sister, Bernadine Mary Woodiwiss, her sons, Gerry Scheffelmaier and Robert Scheffelmaier (Jody), daughter-in-law Donna Scheffelmaier, five grandchildren (Drew Scheffelmaier (Lyndi), Ryan Scheffelmaier, Sean Scheffelmaier, Monica Rosenberger, and Cristie Schrock), eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, five of her siblings, and her son, Wayne.
A memorial service officiated by Fred Lampley will be held for Dorothy on December 14th at 11:00AM at Calvary Baptist Church, 507 North Pine Street, Ellensburg. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice in Dorothy's name would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Daily Record on Dec. 7, 2019