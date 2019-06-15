Duane T. Carlson

Duane T. Carlson passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019 at home in Yakima, WA with family following a valiant fight with kidney cancer. Born March 18, 1950 in Ellensburg, WA to Art and Evelyn Carlson, he graduated in 1969 from Ellensburg High School. Following graduation, Duane joined the United States Marine Corp as a member of the elite 1969 Evergreen State Platoon. After serving in the USMC, he attended J.M. Perry Institute and graduated in 1975 with an automotive technology degree. Duane worked as a mechanic for Sandvig Oldsmobile, Easley Hauling Service, and Yakima School District. He retired as Shop Supervisor in 2013 after 26 years with the Yakima School District.

Duane loved the outdoors that included hunting, fishing, huckleberry and mushroom picking, gold mining, "gardening", camping, and boating. In 2013 after learning the cancer had metastasized, he was committed to live life to the fullest which included the purchase of a new boat that he used to take family and friends out cruising the San Juan Islands and Canadian Gulf Islands. While in the San Juan Islands, he took full advantage of the fresh shrimp, crab, oysters, and clams. His passion for cooking always brought loved ones to the home for the most memorable meals which included a 44 pound home-grown turkey, ground roasted pigs, and his famous seafood boils. No one could leave one of his feasts with an empty stomach. Duane enjoyed exploring the world and creating life-long memories with family and friends. A few of his adventures included trips to the Caribbean, Machu Picchu, Costa Rica, Hawaii, and Alaska. When Duane was not traveling or cooking you could find him in his shop figuring out how something worked in order to fix it. He was always up for a challenge and would research and repair just about anything. He cherished his family and friends; he was the rock that everyone could depend on and loved to make people laugh with his jokes, pranks, and singing his own lyrics to a familiar tune.

He leaves his wife of 45 years, Madelyn (Gregory) Carlson; his son, Ryan Carlson, Ellensburg, WA; his daughter, Melanie Wristen and grandson, Grayden Wristen, Yakima, WA; sister-in-law, Ardette Carlson of Las Vegas, NV; sister, Denna Wilson of Ellensburg, WA; brother, Ron (Toni) Carlson of Ellensburg, WA; sister, Lisa (Jim) Oien of Bothell, WA; numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Evelyn Carlson and brother, Richard Carlson.

Services will be held Friday, June 21 at 11:00 a.m. at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals On Wheels at People For People (304 West Lincoln Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902) or online at www.pfp.org.