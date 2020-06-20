Edward R. Wakkuri, Sr.
Edward Ray Wakkuri, Sr., 83, lifetime Cle Elum resident, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the KVH Hospital in Ellensburg. At his request, no services will be held.
Edward was born on March 18, 1937 at the family home in Cle Elum to Edward Matt & Vera (Miller) Wakkuri. Following graduation from high school, he went to work as a coal miner at the No. 9 mine and worked there until the mines closed. He was then employed at several mills in the area, working for Plum Creek Timber Company for 30 years, mostly as a machine operator. He always participated in the operation of the family farm, first with his parents, then with his sons and with help from his nephew, Tom Pattee.
Edward is survived by his wife, Sandra; sons Edward (Catherine) Wakkuri, Jr. and Richard (Teresa) Wakkuri; grandchildren Josilyn (Zac) Lybbert and Nolan Wakkuri as well as his sisters Erma Turner and Jean Crawford and their families. He very much enjoyed all his friendships in the neighborhood and community as well.
Cascade Funeral Home of Cle Elum has been entrusted with caring for Mr. Wakkuri's family. Online condolences may be left at www.cascadefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Jun. 20, 2020.