Edythe D. Days

Edythe D. Days, 96, died peacefully in her sleep in Chehalis, WA on Sept. 11th, 2020.

She was born to Alois & Teresa Aristonic in Roslyn, WA on April 5th, 1924. She was the youngest of six children and always proudly referred to herself as one of the original "coal miner's daughters", since her father worked in the upper county mines. Her folks had immigrated to America through Ellis Island, NY in 1907 and proudly became US citizens in 1911.

Graduating with honors from Cle Elum High School in 1942 as class Valedictorian, Edythe had many accomplishments to her credit, including everything to do with music. She, especially, loved singing and playing her trombone. Shortly after graduation, she married Lloyd A. Days and they raised four sons at their Ellensburg home on Klocke Rd. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd, and eldest son, Lloyd, Jr. She is survived by her sons; Bruce, Shawn (Carol), Jesse (Beverly), ten grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Per her request, there will be no memorial service but, in her memory, the family asks that if anyone has family members or friends that they have not spoken to in quite some time, please give them a call and say "hi". If you wish to further honor her, please donate any amount to:

Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame

110 W. 6th PMB #374

Ellensburg, WA 98926

Attn: Z. Pederson





