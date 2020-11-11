1/1
Edythe D. Days
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edythe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edythe D. Days
Edythe D. Days, 96, died peacefully in her sleep in Chehalis, WA on Sept. 11th, 2020.
She was born to Alois & Teresa Aristonic in Roslyn, WA on April 5th, 1924. She was the youngest of six children and always proudly referred to herself as one of the original "coal miner's daughters", since her father worked in the upper county mines. Her folks had immigrated to America through Ellis Island, NY in 1907 and proudly became US citizens in 1911.
Graduating with honors from Cle Elum High School in 1942 as class Valedictorian, Edythe had many accomplishments to her credit, including everything to do with music. She, especially, loved singing and playing her trombone. Shortly after graduation, she married Lloyd A. Days and they raised four sons at their Ellensburg home on Klocke Rd. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd, and eldest son, Lloyd, Jr. She is survived by her sons; Bruce, Shawn (Carol), Jesse (Beverly), ten grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Per her request, there will be no memorial service but, in her memory, the family asks that if anyone has family members or friends that they have not spoken to in quite some time, please give them a call and say "hi". If you wish to further honor her, please donate any amount to:
Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame
110 W. 6th PMB #374
Ellensburg, WA 98926
Attn: Z. Pederson


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record on Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved