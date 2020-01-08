|
Elda M. Cox
Elda Mae Cox was born July 28, 1932 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Archie and Vinnie Holverson. Elda was the third born of 11 children.
Elda attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated high school in 1950. Upon graduation, Elda traveled to Ellensburg, WA with her cousins Juanita and Marlene, where they had jobs lined up at the Antlers Hotel where she waitressed in the restaurant. A very daring adventure for 2 young girls at the time. Elda's dad, Archie, insisted on talking to the restaurant manager before the girls headed out. While working at the Antlers Hotel she met the love of her life, Calvin Cox. Elda and Calvin were married March 16, 1952 at Calvin's family home in the Badger Pocket.
Elda and Calvin made their home on a large farm in the Badger Pocket where Elda spent her days making large "suppers" for Calvin and the hired hands. In later years, the hired hands turned into their children. Son Randy and daughter Teresa helped many summers on the farm. In 1979, Calvin and Elda sold the farm and Calvin built Elda's dream home in Grasslands. Over the years, Calvin and Elda were members of many clubs including the Moose, Elks and the Jet Set Club where they had many fun trips. They also enjoyed family trips, taking their children in the truck and camper to Mexico and many family trips back to Idaho. In the early 80's Elda and Calvin bought their first motorhome. Many trips were taken to Alaska over the years to see their daughter Teresa, son in law Ron and grandkids, driving the Alcan Highway 3 times. Over the years, Elda and Calvin enjoyed trips back to Idaho for lots of Holverson/Henrie reunions taking grandchildren with them and enjoyed many fun times with family. Elda and Calvin were known for their dancing and enjoyed dancing at the Moose and spending time with friends. Elda also worked at the Hallmark store in Ellensburg in later years until it closed.
Elda is proceeded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Calvin and their infant daughter Cindy Lanae. Her parents Archie and Vinnie, brothers Vernon, Harvey and Jimmie. She is survived by her son Randy (Linda) Cox, daughter Teresa (Ron) Bridenback, grandchildren Nathan (Jennifer) Cox, Carrie (Patrick) Kavanaugh, Eric (Sarah) Cox, Michael (Kaydee) Cox and Tom (Jessica) Bridenback and 13 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Dean, Darlene, Eugene, Fay, Marion, Joyce and Reed.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home, 101 E 2nd Ave., Ellensburg. Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 808 Magnolia Drive, Ellensburg, WA on Saturday January 11, 2020 at 11am. Lunch will be served at the church following graveside services.
A special thank you to the Meadows Place for their loving care and support. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Daily Record on Jan. 8, 2020