Eleanor Ann (Haberman) Gray
Eleanor Ann (Haberman) Gray, 88, a lifetime Ellensburg resident, passed away at her home on Thursday, September 3, 2020 with her son and daughter by her side. A private family service will be held and Eleanor will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Eleanor was born on May 12, 1932 in Grandview, Washington. She was the second of four children born to Nicholas and Colleen (Cox) Haberman. Eleanor grew up in Ellensburg and worked at the Liberty Theatre as a teenager. She graduated from Ellensburg High School in 1950.
On July 14, 1951, Eleanor married Stanley L. Gray at St. Andrew's Catholic Church. They then moved to Seattle for a short time before returning to Ellensburg in 1965 where they have lived ever since. Eleanor worked as the receptionist for Dr. Herbert from 1965 until her retirement in 1993. Family and friends were her greatest enjoyment at gatherings for holidays, birthdays, camping, annual gal's trips, or just picnic drives up in the hills around Ellensburg. Following her retirement, Eleanor and Stan were members of a RV club and took several trips to winter in the southern states as well as a two-month trip across the United States to visit many historical places. They also loved their time traveling abroad with family and friends to places such as Costa Rica, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece.
Eleanor was a faithful member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church and served on the Altar Society and funeral luncheon committee. She many years she volunteered her time with the Christmas Basket program and the hospital gift shop. She loved to get together with her card groups, sewing club ladies, and spent many mornings at the CWU pool for aqua-size class. This was usually followed by coffee and conversation with friends.
Eleanor is survived by her children, Stanley (Rose Mary) Gray, Jr. of Ellensburg and Dana (James) Fadenrecht of Everett as well as six grandchildren and five great grandchildren, her sister Helen Hutchinson of Ellensburg and brother Walter Haberman of Ephrata. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley L. Gray, Sr. and her brother Donald Haberman.
Memorial contributions in Eleanor's honor are suggested to Hospice Friends, 302 W. Second Avenue or to the FISH Food Bank, 804 Elmview Road, both in Ellensburg. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with caring for Eleanor's family. Online condolences may be left at www.johnston-williams.com