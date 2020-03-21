|
Elizabeth "Betty" Helen Suver
Elizabeth Helen Sorenson (Betty)
Betty age 91, passed away at 5:30am on March 13, 2020 at UW Northwest Hospital. She died a short time after being diagnosed with cancer in the lung.
Betty began her journey on June 3, 1928, in Ellensburg, WA. She was born to Soren Albert Sorenson (Al) and Beth Travers Sorenson Gehlen and joined her older brothers, Jim, Stan, and Dick, on the Circle S Sorenson Ranch. She enjoyed working horseback alongside her dad and was later inducted into the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame as a Rodeo Princess. After graduating from Ellensburg High School, she followed her brothers to Washington State University and became a lifelong Cougar fan. While at WSU, she became a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority and maintained lasting friendships with her sorority sisters.
She met and married the love of her life, Chet Suver in 1949 and together they moved to Seattle, WA. They devoted themselves to raising their five children, all of whom went on to graduate college.
Betty is survived by her children, Sharon Suver-Jones, Barbara Suver-Hansen [Frank Hansen], Steve, Soren [Susan] and Jim Suver. Betty & Chet also had 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her dear husband, her brothers, Soren Jr., Jim, Stan, Dick, and her infant sister, Beverly.
You could always find Betty reading a new book each week, playing mahjong with her girlfriends, passionately cheering on her Cougars during football season, or occasionally winning big at the casino. She loved her family more than anything and brought smiles & lasting memories to all who knew her.
A private family service was held at Holy Cross Cemetery- Ellensburg
In lieu of flowers, her family asks that remembrances be made to
501 St. Jude Place,
Memphis, TN 38105
