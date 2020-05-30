Elizabeth "Betty" Robinson
Elizabeth (Betty) Jean (Fields) (Knight) Robinson went to join the angels on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Betty was born in the Taneum in Kittitas County Washington to John L. and Erie P. (Belbeck) Fields on July 18th, 1930. She was born in what would later become the chicken coop and she was fond of saying she had been born in a barn. When a fire destroyed their home, the family moved to Thorp. Betty graduated from Thorp High School in 1948 and went to work for Mann Brothers Box Factory. She married Arthur H. (Tim) Knight on Valentine's Day of 1953. Their daughter, Nancy, was born later that year. Because Tim was in the USAF, they would travel to and live in several states before parting ways in 1958. After returning to Thorp, she continued work at the factory and was able to buy a home. She later worked for the US Postal Service in the Thorp Post Office. She was active in the PTA and she loved attending high school sporting events, especially basketball. In 1974 she met George Robinson of Ellensburg. They were married in October of 1974 and she acquired another daughter, Kathy (Robinson) LePage. Betty and George had a good life together. They loved to go hunting and camping, especially up in Taneum. Betty loved to garden and fish as well. She and George loved their grandchildren and would take them on weeklong camping trips every summer. They were married until he passed in July of 2007.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Jack, Dick and Jim, and sisters Pearl, Mary, Doris and Elona. She is survived by sister Linda (Fields) (Hansen) Rubio. She is also survived by daughter Nancy (Carl) Jantzer and daughter Kathy (Les) LePage. She leaves behind grandsons Kyle (Ashley), Zeb and John (Bec), granddaughters Autumn (Paul), Beverly, Courtney (Cole) and Maranda (Randy), great grandsons Mason, Xavior, and Elijah, great granddaughters Micaela, MacKenzie and Taylor, great great granddaughter Tessa and great great grandson Liam as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private family service will be held later this year. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Daily Record on May 30, 2020.