Elizabeth "Betty" Robinson
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Betty" Robinson
Elizabeth (Betty) Jean (Fields) (Knight) Robinson went to join the angels on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Betty was born in the Taneum in Kittitas County Washington to John L. and Erie P. (Belbeck) Fields on July 18th, 1930. She was born in what would later become the chicken coop and she was fond of saying she had been born in a barn. When a fire destroyed their home, the family moved to Thorp. Betty graduated from Thorp High School in 1948 and went to work for Mann Brothers Box Factory. She married Arthur H. (Tim) Knight on Valentine's Day of 1953. Their daughter, Nancy, was born later that year. Because Tim was in the USAF, they would travel to and live in several states before parting ways in 1958. After returning to Thorp, she continued work at the factory and was able to buy a home. She later worked for the US Postal Service in the Thorp Post Office. She was active in the PTA and she loved attending high school sporting events, especially basketball. In 1974 she met George Robinson of Ellensburg. They were married in October of 1974 and she acquired another daughter, Kathy (Robinson) LePage. Betty and George had a good life together. They loved to go hunting and camping, especially up in Taneum. Betty loved to garden and fish as well. She and George loved their grandchildren and would take them on weeklong camping trips every summer. They were married until he passed in July of 2007.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Jack, Dick and Jim, and sisters Pearl, Mary, Doris and Elona. She is survived by sister Linda (Fields) (Hansen) Rubio. She is also survived by daughter Nancy (Carl) Jantzer and daughter Kathy (Les) LePage. She leaves behind grandsons Kyle (Ashley), Zeb and John (Bec), granddaughters Autumn (Paul), Beverly, Courtney (Cole) and Maranda (Randy), great grandsons Mason, Xavior, and Elijah, great granddaughters Micaela, MacKenzie and Taylor, great great granddaughter Tessa and great great grandson Liam as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private family service will be held later this year. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
101 E 2Nd Ave
Ellensburg, WA 98926
(509) 925-2902
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved