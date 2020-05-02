Elsie Lunstrum

After living a full life filled with many good times and friends, Elsie passed peacefully at Mountain Meadows Assisted Living in Leavenworth WA on April 26, 2020. Elsie was born on May 31, 1923 to Hans and Freda Petersen in Ellensburg, WA and grew up on the family farm in the Badger Pocket area. She married Paul R 'Bob' Lunstrum on December 7, 1942, just before he joined the Air Force and went on to defend the United States and its allies during WWII.

Elsie enjoyed playing tennis in her youth and camping, fishing, boating, traveling and playing golf throughout her life. Being a modern woman, Elsie worked in the banking industry before she and Bob went on to run the 'family' store, Lunstrum Paint & Glass, in Ellensburg. After retiring in 1988, the couple split their time between Red Bluff CA and Leavenworth WA enjoying time golfing and visiting friends and family before ultimately settling down in Leavenworth.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob, sisters Helen Gelders and Esther Richardson (her twin), brother Stanley Petersen, and nephew Fred Petersen. She is survived by her nieces: Sharen Dryer of Grand Rapids MI, Ramona Neal of Lake Stevens, Debbie Byrd of La Conner, Sandra Perry of Cal City CA, as well as Bob's brother, Ralph Lunstrum of Mountlake Terrace, nephew Steve Lunstrum of Monroe, and niece Leigh Ann Clarke of Mukilteo,

Those who knew her will remember her kindness, good humor, and the common sense instilled in her through her Danish heritage. She was a light in the many lives she touched. Her family is grateful to the good people of Mountain Meadows who provided her with comfort and companionship over the past 7 years.

Per Elsie's wishes no service is planned. She will be laid to rest next to her husband Bob and both their parents at the IOOF Cemetery in Ellensburg. Donations may be made in Elsie's memory to Mountain Meadows, Hospice, or the American Stroke Foundation.





