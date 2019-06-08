Emma Ruth DeHaven

Mrs. Emma Ruth DeHaven, loving mom and grandma, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at the age of 99 surrounded by her family.

Emma was born on November 15, 1919 in Mason, Illinois to Leo and Gertrude (Macklin) Bushue. Emma was raised on a farm near Effingham, Illinois, the third of eight children. She became a beautician early on and worked in the industry through the 1970s, even owning her own salon for a time. She married Robert DeHaven on July 31, 1955 and, as he was in the Air Force, they moved first to Moses Lake and soon after that to McChord Air Force Base in Tacoma where they raised their two children. Bob passed away on June 27, 2009 and two years later Emma moved to Ellensburg to be near her son and his family.

Emma always enjoyed family time, socializing and she loved playing just about any game - especially Rummicube and Pinochle. She was loved by many and was known for her kindness, quick wit and straight talk. If you knew Emma you never expected anything sugar-coated!

Emma is survived by her daughter Rosemarie (Dale) Owen; son William (Lauri) DeHaven; grandchildren Shawn Owen, Shelley (Kevin) Ortez, Tisha Owen, Zack (Natalie) DeHaven and Gabe (Connelly) DeHaven; and great-grandchildren Amber Owen and Anthony & Kylee Ortez.

Memorial contributions in Emma's honor are suggested to Hospice Friends, 302 E. 2nd Ave., Ellensburg. The family would like to thank the staff and residents at Pacifica Assisted Living, KVH Home Health and Hospice as well as Dr. David Jackson and his staff. Thank you to KVH Hospice and Hospice Friends for their exceptional care and guidance in the last few weeks.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Steward and Williams Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with caring for Emma's family.