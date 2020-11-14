Eric W. PoulsenEric William Poulsen passed away November 11th, Veteran's Day. Born August 8th, 1930, in Ellensburg to Louis and Rachel Poulsen. He was the youngest of 4 boys. Eric graduated from Ellensburg High School in 1948, and the University of Washington in 1953, with a degree in Civil Engineering. He then served in the United States Air Force in Japan.Upon returning to Ellensburg, he started farming with his brothers. Eric met Carol Cameron at the Thorp Grange dance, and they were married a year later. He farmed on Tjossem Road until 1995. In retirement he and Carol travelled with friends abroad and across the US and Canada in their motorhome. Camping trips with their grandchildren, Mckenzie and Eric, were especially entertaining. Eric enjoyed golfing, fishing, cards with friends. He played Whist at the Kittitas Mini Mart and Bridge at the Senior Center.Eric is survived by his wife Carol, his daughters Sandy Miller (John) and Marilyn Daggett (Michael), granddaughter McKenzie Belt (Taylor), and grandson Eric Webber. He was preceded in death by his oldest daughter Diane, and his three brothers, Ray, Bob, and John.Eric was cared for by the loving staff at Davita Dialysis Center for over 4 years, and they held a special place in his heart. Memorial contributions in his honor can be made to Hospice Friends of Ellensburg at 502 E. 2nd Avenue. A private family service will be held at I.O.O.F. Cemetery Columbarium.