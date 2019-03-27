Erlene Kay (Albert) (Pearsall) Wachsmith

Erlene Kay (Albert) (Pearsall) Wachsmith, 67, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on March 24, 2019, after a yearlong courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 16, 1952, in Missoula, MT, to Edgar and Shirley (Simmons) Albert.

Erlene spent most of her childhood at Priest Lake, ID, where she began her lifelong love of fishing and exploring the mountains. After graduating from Priest River High School in 1970, she completed the nursing program at North Idaho Community College and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. Knowledge she put to good use as she raised her family.

Wanting to further her education, she enrolled at Seattle Pacific College, in the fall of 1972. That same fall Erlene met the love of her life, Richard. They were married on December 14, 1974, in Yakima, WA. Together they built their life in Ellensburg, WA, where Erlene graduated from Central Washington State College in 1977, with a degree in biology.

Erlene was very involved and supportive in all the activities of her four children, whether it be school, sports, church or 4-H she never missed an event. As the kids got a little older, she began to work part-time. She especially enjoyed working as a nurse for Dr. Vernie. Later she worked for the Ellensburg School District as a bus driver and then at Morgan Middle School.

Erlene's real joy was her family and going to "the lake" (Priest Lake, ID). She thought Highway 57 led to heaven!

Erlene was well known for her sense of humor and big smile, as well as her infectious laugh. Which made it impossible for her to tell a joke without giggling so hard the punchline was overshadowed. She will be missed.

Erlene is survived by her husband of 44 years, Richard; her four children, Emily and Brent Preszler, grandson Christian, of Boise, ID; Amy and Andy Bayne, grandchildren Luke, Grady, Jacob, Ayla and Easton, of Ellensburg, WA; Eric, of Anchorage, AK; Brett and Nicole, granddaughters Kennedy and Charlie, of Ellensburg, WA; her sisters Katherine Wamsley, Carlene Peterson and Julie Price; brother Robert Pearsall; along with numerous nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Erlene is proceeded in death by her mother Shirley Pearsall, her father Edgar Albert and sister Betty Pearsall.

The family would like to give a special thank you to all who gave support during her battle, especially her friends, Virginia Mason Hospital, KVH Hospice, Elena and Andrea.

Erlene's memorial service will be held Saturday March 30, 2019, at 11am, at Mercer Creek Church, in Ellensburg, WA, followed by a spaghetti lunch. A celebration of her life will be this summer at Priest Lake, ID.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Virginia Mason Foundation for cancer research, the Gretchen Weller Foundation or a .

Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family.

