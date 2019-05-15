Ernest C. Glondo, Jr.

Mass of Christian Burial for Ernest C. Glondo, Jr. will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cle Elum. Vault interment with military honors will follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Park. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 16 also at the church. Viewing will be from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Thursday at Cascade Funeral Home in Cle Elum. Mr. Glondo, a lifetime resident of Cle Elum, passed away at his home on May 8, 2019 at the age of 71.

Ernie was born on July 6, 1947 in Ellensburg to Ernest C. & Elsie (Andler) Glondo. He grew up in Cle Elum and graduated from Cle Elum High School in 1965. He went on to attend Wenatchee Valley College and Central Washington University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in business. He also enlisted in the United States Army and served a time before a health condition required his honorable discharge.

Ernie worked for Boise Cascade as a logger and also plowed snow for the Washington State Department of Transportation in the winter months. He retired from DOT in October 2017. He also owned EG&E Construction, a small private construction company, with his dad Ernest, Sr.

Ernie loved the outdoors, especially the wildlife that shared his property. He enjoyed hunting and spending time at hunting camp. He was also a past president of the Field and Stream club and a lifetime member of the NRA. He also loved going to yard sales with the love of his life, Ellen, and spending time with his dog, Otter. He was also a lifetime member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cle Elum. He was a thoughtful and generous man who loved the simple life.

Ernie is survived by his fiancé, Ellen Sutton; his faithful dog Otter and his cousins Greg (Sue) Minerich, Charlie (Randine) Glondo, Fran Divelbiss, John Glondo, Gene (Tracy) Glondo, Nancy (Larry) Marquette, Kim Glondo, Julie Highbarger, Lisa Glondo, Jim Andler, Walleen Wolff and John Andler. He is also survived by numerous second cousins and dear friends.

Memorial contributions in Ernie's honor are suggested to Hospice Friends, 302 E. Second Avenue, Ellensburg or to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 303 W. Second Street, Cle Elum. The family would like to thank KVH Home Health & Hospice and Dr. Andrew Thomas and his staff. Special thanks are due to Kathy Carlson and Kristen Kittleson who cared for Ernie as well as Tana Condotta from KVH Hospice for their exceptional care and guidance these last few weeks.

Cascade Funeral Home of Cle Elum has been entrusted with caring for Ernie's family. Online condolences may be left at www.cascadefuneralhome.com Published in Daily Record on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary