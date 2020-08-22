1/1
Ethel Irene Pease Kolstad
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ethel Irene Pease Kolstad
Born on July 3, 1935, passed away August 14, 2020 at her home, with her daughters by her side.
Ethel was born in Forks, Washington to Irene and Ira Pease. There she grew up on the family farm enjoying all the beauty of the Olympic Peninsula. She loved riding her horse and growing up on the ranch. During WWII the family moved to Seattle when her Dad took a job at Todd Shipyard. In 1947, the family returned to the Olympic Peninsula until the early fifties, when they moved to Kittitas County.
Ethel graduated from Kittitas High School in 1954. She married James Kolstad on June 4, 1954. She gave birth to their first daughter Debra in April of 1955. Their second daughter Joy was born in December of 1958. The Kittitas Valley was always home but because of Jim's construction jobs, they moved frequently to different cities in Washington, California and Oklahoma. They divorced in 1968. Ethel remained close to the Kolstad extended family.
Ethel raised her daughters in Ellensburg by working at Arctic Circle where she developed long lasting friendships with coworkers. She also worked at the Albertson's bakery, Safeway bakery and Safeway deli as a manager. After retirement, she worked at Hearthstone Cottage and enjoyed being surrounded by the staff and residents. Later in her retirement, Ethel enjoyed her daily walks on Mountain View Avenue with her loving dog.
Ethel was preceded in death by her mother Irene, father Ira and brother Jerry. She is survived by her daughter Debbie (Tom) Hoover and their children Nikki Hinkle, Clint Hoover and their families. Also, daughter Joy (Paul) Walters, granddaughter Nicole (Scott) Newton and great-grandson Charles Newton.
Per her request, services will be private. Cremation and burial will be at IOOF Cemetery. Those wishing to send memorials are asked to send them to Ellensburg Animal Shelter, c/o Brookside Funeral Home, P.O. Box 577, Ellensburg, WA 98926. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
101 E 2Nd Ave
Ellensburg, WA 98926
(509) 925-2902
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 19, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved