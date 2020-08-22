Ethel Irene Pease Kolstad
Born on July 3, 1935, passed away August 14, 2020 at her home, with her daughters by her side.
Ethel was born in Forks, Washington to Irene and Ira Pease. There she grew up on the family farm enjoying all the beauty of the Olympic Peninsula. She loved riding her horse and growing up on the ranch. During WWII the family moved to Seattle when her Dad took a job at Todd Shipyard. In 1947, the family returned to the Olympic Peninsula until the early fifties, when they moved to Kittitas County.
Ethel graduated from Kittitas High School in 1954. She married James Kolstad on June 4, 1954. She gave birth to their first daughter Debra in April of 1955. Their second daughter Joy was born in December of 1958. The Kittitas Valley was always home but because of Jim's construction jobs, they moved frequently to different cities in Washington, California and Oklahoma. They divorced in 1968. Ethel remained close to the Kolstad extended family.
Ethel raised her daughters in Ellensburg by working at Arctic Circle where she developed long lasting friendships with coworkers. She also worked at the Albertson's bakery, Safeway bakery and Safeway deli as a manager. After retirement, she worked at Hearthstone Cottage and enjoyed being surrounded by the staff and residents. Later in her retirement, Ethel enjoyed her daily walks on Mountain View Avenue with her loving dog.
Ethel was preceded in death by her mother Irene, father Ira and brother Jerry. She is survived by her daughter Debbie (Tom) Hoover and their children Nikki Hinkle, Clint Hoover and their families. Also, daughter Joy (Paul) Walters, granddaughter Nicole (Scott) Newton and great-grandson Charles Newton.
Per her request, services will be private. Cremation and burial will be at IOOF Cemetery. Those wishing to send memorials are asked to send them to Ellensburg Animal Shelter, c/o Brookside Funeral Home, P.O. Box 577, Ellensburg, WA 98926. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com
.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.