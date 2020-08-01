Eugene W. Eckert
Eugene "Gene" Eckert was born in Ellensburg, Washington, on September 11, 1924 to Millie and Henry Eckert. Raised on a farm on the north side of the Kittitas Valley. Gene was a child of the Depression and learned the ethic of hard work and perseverance at an early age. Gene was a charter member of the first 4H Club in Kittitas County, the Fairview Beef Club.
Gene graduated from Ellensburg High School in 1942 and joined the Navy in 1943 once age eligible, serving in the Pacific theatre of operations. Gene joined the Naval Reserve after the war serving most of his reserve duty with VR-894, a naval transport squadron stationed at Sand Point Naval Air Station in Seattle. Gene retired from the Navy in 1969 at the rank of Commander.
Gene married Sally Schnebly of Ellensburg in 1947, and it was a relationship of love and respect that lasted 42 years, up until Sally's death. Gene was employed primarily as a banker during his work life, with a stop-out to farm for ten years with his father. He worked first at the National Bank of Commerce and then the First Interstate Bank, both in Ellensburg. Later in his career, banking took him to Pendleton, Oregon, and Elko, Nevada, serving primarily as a trust officer.
Gene was a member of the Civil Air Patrol, the Chamber of Commerce (Chamber president in 1972), the Ellensburg Rotary Club, and he served as a member of the Advisory Board of the Central Washington Archaeological Society. He was also a founding member for both the Kittitas County Historical Museum and the Clymer Museum. Gene had avid interests in flying, oil painting, travel, hunting, and fishing - last venturing onto the ocean to fish at the age of 84.
In 1991 Gene married Joy McGiffin of Ellensburg, making their home in Green Valley, Arizona. Together, they toured the world, leaving almost no part of it unexplored. Gene and Joy continued in their later years to support many charities and worked diligently on behalf of their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Joy preceded Gene in death, passing away in 2018. Gene is survived by his two sons, Tim (Marcia) of Ellensburg, and Tom (Robin) of Bluffton, South Carolina; three grandsons, Randy (Helen), Tom (Julie), and Joe (Yasuko), one great-granddaughter Olivia, and four great- grandsons William, Owen, Dane, and Charles.
By marriage to Joy, his survivors also include two stepchildren Todd (Loretta) McGiffin, and Jan McGiffin, and grandchildren Mac, Amanda, and Saul.
All of Gene's family will greatly miss his sense f humor, kindness, and generosity. A truly self-made man Gene epitomized the hard work, loyalty, and immense love of family and country that was the hallmark of his generation. Gene asked there be no memorial service and his family has honored his request. Additionally, he asked that any memorial donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th floor, NY, NY 10004.
