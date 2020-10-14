Evelyn Lee (Pewitt) CummingsEvelyn Lee (Pewitt) Cummings, 88, longtime resident of Ellensburg, passed away at her home on Saturday, October 10, 2020, surrounded by her family. Evelyn was born on May 20, 1932 near Hitchland, Texas, to Ira & Florence Pewitt.Evelyn grew up with four siblings: Carroll, Donald, Barbara, and Wanda. In their early years, the family moved a number of times, living in Texas, Arkansas, and Kansas. The family finally moved to Nampa, Idaho where Evelyn attended secondary school and college at Northwest Nazarene College.Evelyn met Keith Cummings when they both became members of a college singing ensemble called the Christian Workers Band. They married on April 9, 1954, and shortly after, Keith was drafted into the US Army and served at Ft. Lewis, Washington. After their Army stint, they lived in Idaho for a time then moved to Ellensburg where Keith worked at Central Washington University.Evelyn and Keith raised five children: Ted, Jerry, Peggy, Gayle, and Randy. Evelyn was a homemaker when their children were young, and only went to work when her kids were mostly grown. She worked at Ostranders Drug Store for a number of years and enjoyed interacting with customers, taking great pleasure in her duties at the store.Evelyn was involved in a local TOPS group and was also a member of the Ruth Harrington Scholarship Luncheon group for many years. She had many close friends in each of these groups and spoke of them fondly in her last months. Additionally, Evelyn's close neighbors were very special and dear to her and were cherished like family.Evelyn is survived by her husband of 66 years, Keith; sons: Ted, Jerry, and Randy Cummings (Sovanna); daughters: Peggy Eaton (Bob), and Gayle Cummings-Thomas; 10 grandchildren: Tyler, Marissa, Kelsey (Aaron), Jeremy (Alexa), Jacob, Cameron (Rachael), Colton, and Angelnika Cummings, and Derek and Bethany Eaton; and 4 great grandchildren: Cohen, Karlee, Caden, and Aurora. Evelyn is also survived by her siblings: Donald Pewitt, Barbara Keene, Wanda Belisle, and sister-in-law, Kali Pewitt, along with numerous adoring nieces, nephews, and cousins. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, brother Carroll, brothers-in-law Maurice and Jim and sister-in-law Mary.Keith & Keith Funeral Home of Yakima, Washington has been entrusted with caring for Evelyn's family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15th from 4:00pm-8:00pm at Keith & Keith, 902 W. Yakima Avenue, Yakima, WA. A private graveside service will be held at High Valley Cemetery, Robinson Canyon Road, Ellensburg, WA. Online condolences may be left at www.keith&keith.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Evelyn's name to the Ruth Harrington Scholarship Fund, CWU Foundation, 400 E. University Way, Ellensburg, WA. 98926.Evelyn was a wonderful caregiver of others and loved by many! She will be greatly missed!