Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
101 E 2Nd Ave
Ellensburg, WA 98926
(509) 925-2902
Faye Margaret Christian


1919 - 2019
Faye Margaret Christian Obituary
Faye Margaret Christian
Lifetime Kittitas Valley resident, Faye Christian passed away on November 23, 2019. Faye was born in Ellensburg on September 4, 1919 to Guy and Ethel Coleman.
On June 4, 1939 she married Davy Christian. Together they raised 3 children, Ronald, Gerald and Joan.
She was active in the Methodist Church, Rebecca Lodge, and the Moose Lodge. Faye enjoyed playing Bridge, reading and travelling.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents, husband Davy, sons Ronald and Gerald and 2 grandsons Dana and Darren Christian and son-in-law Thomas Stern. She is survived by her daughter Joan, 2 grandsons Karl (Sarah), Adam (Erin) Stern and 4 great grandchildren; Jakson, Jakob, Luke and Liam, daughter-in-law Kathy (Gerald) Christian and several nieces and nephews. A family gathering will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Daily Record on Nov. 30, 2019
