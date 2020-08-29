Fern Marie Hamblen
Fern Marie Hamblen, 97, formerly of Ellensburg, passed away on August 25, 2020 at the Mt. St. Vincent Care Center in West Seattle. A private family service will be held and Fern will be laid to rest at the IOOF Cemetery in Ellensburg. Viewing for family and friends will be Friday, September 4, 2020 from 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. at Johnston & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg.
Fern was born in Quiring, Minnesota on August 30, 1922 to Olaus & Anna (Faure) Overby. She grew up and attended schools in Grand Forks, North Dakota. She lived in Lennox, South Dakota before moving to Seattle in 1955 where she continued raising her family. She retired from Hostess Bakery in Seattle. Fern and her late husband, Dick Hamblen, traveled extensively while working and eventually settled in Ellensburg, Washington. Fern and Dick built and operated a successful business called Canyon Log Homes. There are many log homes and structures in The Northwest, Alaska and Japan that were constructed from the logs Dick and Fern provided from their business and mill.
Fern loved her family and friends. She enjoyed going to church and family events. She especially loved entertaining family and guests while living in Cooke Canyon near Ellensburg. She was also known for her homemade rolls and bread. Besides playing cards, she also enjoyed walking and quilting. Her later years she enjoyed cards, horseshoes and Wii bowling. Family visitors were often participants by joining in the fun games.
She is survived by her children Bonnie (Bruce) Catton, Sandra (Bob) Meucci and Dennis Steever; stepdaughters Carol (Ernie) Mellum and Connie Walker as well as 25 grandchildren and many great and great-great-grandchildren. Fern was preceded in death by her husband Dick and children Robert, Rebecca, Ruth and Ernie Joe.
The family is especially grateful for the loving care and support from Mt St Vincent and all the churches she attended. Memorial contributions in Fern's honor are suggested to a charity of choice
.
