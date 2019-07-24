Frances Arlene Hay

Former long time Ellensburg resident Frances Arlene Hay, of Yakima, died July 12, 2019, while visiting family in California.

Arlene was born April 10, 1929, in El Campo, Texas, to John Lowell Appling and Viola Ehman Appling (Webb). She attended El Campo public schools and graduated from high school at St. Mary's Academy, in Austin, Texas. She attended the University of Texas and graduated from Central Washington University. A celebration of her life is currently being planned for July 30 at the Orchard Park retirement community in Yakima.

Arlene married Bennett Bintliff at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, in 1950. He preceded her in death. She married her husband of 55 years, Donald R. Hay, of Ellensburg, in 1963; he preceded her in death in 2018. She is survived by husband James Haffner of Yakima.

Arlene had a joy for life matched by few. She loved entertaining, traveling, winetasting, mushroom hunting, and dancing. Most of all she loved her family and her friends.

Arlene is survived by three children: John Bintliff, of Belton, Texas; Barbara Bintliff (John McIver) of Austin, Texas; and Patricia Bintliff, of Costa Mesa, California; three grandsons, Jeffrey Bintliff, of Ellensburg, Bradley Boville, of Emeryville, California, and Bruce Boville, of Austin, Texas; and one great grandson, Skyler Bintliff, of Ellensburg. She is also survived by three sisters: Rita Hudson, of Leander, Texas, Ann Brown, of El Campo, Texas, and Gretchen Webb Evans, of Rockport, Texas. She leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews and other relatives and a great number of cherished friends.

Memorial gifts may be directed to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation at www.chronscolitis.org or to the . Published in Daily Record on July 24, 2019