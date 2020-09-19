1/1
Frances Kay Bovos
1939 - 2020
Frances Kay Bovos
FRANCES KAY BOVOS entered into Eternal Rest September 14, 2020 at her home in Norman, Oklahoma. Daughter of Bert E. and Florence N. Ralston, she was born January 21, 1939, in Grants Pass, Oregon.
She lived in Oregon and Washington before moving to Norman, Oklahoma in the 1990s. She attended College in Oregon and Iowa to learn how to educate students of all ages, kindergarten through college level. These teaching skills were provided in every state she lived, throughout a long and successful career. She has left behind a legacy of not only basic knowledge skills but also, how to approach and complete each life task to the best of one's ability.

She married Ronald J. Rose June 14, 1959 while they attended college together in Ames, Iowa. In 1966, she married Louis H. Bovos. They lived in Ellensburg, WA. and both worked at Central Washington University, he as the registrar and she as an educator and administrator. Together they raised their two sons, Andy and Aaron while living in Ellensburg. From there she moved to Dayton and Clarkston, WA. to accept principal positions in the public-school systems. She eventually followed her youngest son to Oklahoma to participate with him in showing horses, a mutual love they shared.

She will be interned at a future date in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Grants Pass, Oregon. Family suggest instead of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611 or www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org @ 888-733-6741.

Survivors include her sons, Andy B. Bovos, College Place, WA and Aaron J. Bovos, Westworth Village, TX; a brother, Duane E. Ralston, Prineville, OR; sisters Romona A. Grimm, Richland, WA, Rhoda M. Ralston, Medford, OR and Sheree L. Black, St.John, WA; and 3 grandchildren Jorden, Allison, and Hayden.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.


Published in Daily Record on Sep. 19, 2020.
