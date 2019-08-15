|
Francis W. "Frank" Kirschten
Francis William Kirschten born May 26th, 1931,, was the third son of Michel 'Mike' and Lorene Kirschten, raised on a farm and ranch 4 miles east of Baker, Montana. Frank's love of land, and knowledge of grasses and range management began during his years growing up on the family farm.
Prior to graduating high school in 1950, he played the tuba in the marching band and center position on the basketball team. He was also an Air Scout and Salutatorian of his graduating class. In 1953, Frank graduated from the University of Montana with a degree in Range Management from the School of Forestry. During his college years, he earned money for tuition by running trap-lines, delivering newspapers, performed in bars as a solo singer and guitarist, and worked for the Forest service at Sula and Ennis during the summer. His first two years out of college, he was Assistant Supervisor of Grazing and Cultivation for the Northern Pacific Railroad from St. Paul to Seattle.
A yearning to return to the land brought him to Circle, MT where he took up grain farming and met his wife Betty Jo Huseby. They dated for over a year while Betty finished college whereupon Frank promptly proposed to Betty and married her weeks later on July 22nd, 1961 in Circle, Montana. Following several years of Frank farming and Betty teaching, and the birth of their son Jason, they purchased a dairy farm in Wallowa, Oregon and had their daughter Deanna. Following an injury, Frank applied for employment with the US Department of Agriculture where he was hired on with the Soil Conservation Service at Great Falls, MT as a Range Conservationist. After working in Great Falls for a year and having a second son, Kevin, Frank worked for three years in Glendive, MT and then six years in Deer Lodge, MT as District Range Conservationists. For his final eighteen years with the SCS Frank worked in Missoula, MT as both an Area Range Conservationist and then Area Resource Conservationist for Western, MT. During his years with the SCS, Frank enjoyed working with farmers and ranchers; speaking at conferences; running training camps; mentoring many in the field; writing articles published in various magazines; and much more.
After retiring, Frank and Betty enjoyed trips to Mexico, Alaska, Florida, and the Western coastline and Southwestern states. Frank enjoyed geo-cashing to stay fit, and also picked up wood carving whereby they helped with carving wooden horses for the downtown Missoula carousel. Several years following retirement, Frank and Betty moved to Ellensburg, WA to live closer to their three children, and four grandchildren. They lived here for over 10 years before Frank passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 14, 2019.
Frank is survived by wife Betty Jo (Huseby) Kirschten, brother Elmer Joseph 'Joe' Kirschten; sister in law Miriam Kirschten, son Jason (Dana Eacret) Kirschten daughter and husband Deanna (Mays Patrick 'Pat') Brenner son Kevin (Kristin Mae Wuerch) Kirschten; granddaughters; Haley Kirschten and Michaela Kirschten daughters of Kevin and Kristin, and grandsons; Michael Kirschten and Jacob Kirschten, sons of Jason and Dana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; James Douglas Kirschten and brother Michael Eugene 'Gene' Kirschten.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 401 South Willow Street, Ellensburg. A reception will be held following the graveside service in the church hall. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 15, 2019