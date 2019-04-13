FRED L. BARNHART III

Fred L Barnhart III, 79, passed away in Puyallup Washington on April 8, 2019. He was born on November 7, 1939 in Ellensburg to Fred and Caroline Barnhart.

Fred worked for Weyerhaeuser as a Press Operator and Hyster operator for 24 years before retiring. He loved to go fishing and had many stories to tell. Fred enjoyed teaching his grandchildren how to play Black Jack and Texas Hold Em.

Fred is survived by his five children; Dick (Kristi) of North Dakota, Dan of Ellensburg, Doug (Dianna) of Port Orchard WA, Dixie also of North Dakota and Deana of Thorp WA. 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren with one more on the way. He is also survived by sisters; Colleen Kraft, Nettie Drott and Irene (Emil) Dahm.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Ted and Don, sister, Virginia, daughter-in-law Cheryl Barnhart and great-grandson Colton Vatschell.

Visitation will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 from 9 to 4 at Brookside Funeral Home 101 E 2nd Ave. Ellensburg, WA. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at High Valley Cemetery, 2521 Robinson Canyon Rd. Ellensburg. A reception will follow at First Luthran Church, 512 N. Ruby St., Ellensburg.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.

Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Published in Daily Record on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary