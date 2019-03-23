|
Gary Dale
Gary Clifford Dale, 74, died from complications from pneumonia at Swedish Hospital in Seattle on January 24, 2019. Born in Yakima, Gary graduated from Eisenhower High School and Central Washington University. An accomplished athlete, he was the first high school football player in the Yakima valley to successfully kick an extra point. Gary owned a graphic design company for many years. His hobbies included fishing, writing and reading. His kindness and generosity were matched with a keen sense of humor. Gary is survived by his loving children Joshua and Sara, his beloved grandchildren Sam and Leah, his younger brother Steve, his caring companion Helen and his adored Australian Labradoodle, Duke.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 23, 2019