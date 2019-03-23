Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Dale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Dale

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary Dale Obituary
Gary Dale
Gary Clifford Dale, 74, died from complications from pneumonia at Swedish Hospital in Seattle on January 24, 2019. Born in Yakima, Gary graduated from Eisenhower High School and Central Washington University. An accomplished athlete, he was the first high school football player in the Yakima valley to successfully kick an extra point. Gary owned a graphic design company for many years. His hobbies included fishing, writing and reading. His kindness and generosity were matched with a keen sense of humor. Gary is survived by his loving children Joshua and Sara, his beloved grandchildren Sam and Leah, his younger brother Steve, his caring companion Helen and his adored Australian Labradoodle, Duke.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.