Gary Edwin Marley
Gary Marley died unexpectedly in Hong Kong on July 3, 2019. He was returning to the Seattle area after years of living abroad.
Gary Edwin Marley was born in 1952 in Coos Bay, Oregon to Helen and Richard Marley Sr., the middle child of three boys.
He was a member of the Mt Si class of 1970 and a 1976 graduate of Bellevue College.
In 1978 he married and moved to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He returned home in 1986 where he built several businesses and served as a volunteer firefighter with the Snoqualmie Pass Fire Department. His wanderlust caught hold in 2007 when he moved to the Bahamas for two years and again in 2011 when he relocated to Asia where he settled in Thailand and more recently in Vietnam, owning and running a restaurant.
Gary was an avid skier and enjoyed hiking and golf. He will be remembered as a free spirit, a kind funny person with an easy laugh and love of family and friends. He appreciated the simpler things in life.
He was looking forward to reconnecting with family and friends, his 50th high school reunion, pizza and cheeseburgers.
He is survived by his brothers Richard (Linda) of Grants Pass, Oregon and Roger (Shelley) of North Bend, Washington, nieces Patti, Rikki, Erin, Jessica, a nephew Michael, and his former wife and lifelong friend Michele Davis of Seattle.
A celebration of Gary's life will be held at the Moose Lodge located at 108 North Sidney Street in North Bend, Washington on Saturday August 3, 2019 at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the or the Snoqulamie Pass Fire Rescue.
Published in Daily Record on July 27, 2019