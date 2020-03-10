|
|
Gary Hansen
Gary Gilbert Hansen
1938-2020
Gary Hansen died March 5, 2020 from complications due to a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was born August 19, 1938 in Ellensburg, WA to Gilbert and Mabel (Kuchenbuch) Hansen, the eldest of the third generation of Hansen's born in the Kittitas Valley. He graduated from Ellensburg High School in 1956. A brilliant student, he was awarded a National Merit Scholarship. During his time in high school he was a member of the track and field team, specializing in the mile. Throughout most of his life, he was a competitive runner, highlighted by competing in, and completing, the Washington D.C. marathon.
He continued his education at the University of Washington. After graduating with dual majors in math and English literature in 1961, he enlisted in the Navy as an officer candidate. Following his graduation from Officer Candidate School in Newport, R.I., he was assigned to a training program for legal officers and served in that capacity on the U.S.S. Cambria before being reassigned to the staff of Atlantic fleet admiral Thomas Moorer in Norfolk, VA. He was aboard his flag ship during the blockade of Cuba at the height of the missile crisis in October of 1962.
It was during his service at Norfolk that he met Annie Lee McLeod, a teacher in Virginia Beach. They were married in Durham, N.C. on June 6, 1964. When his active duty service ended, the couple moved to Charlotte, N.C. where he began his long career in the computer industry. He began working as head of the computing department at Clark Forklift. The family would soon relocate to Raleigh, N.C. when he was hired as a system's analyst consultant for Sperry Rand-Univac. He would continue in that capacity with Unisys when Sperry Rand merged with Burroughs in 1986. He taught computer seminars at universities throughout the east, including Yale, Harvard and Princeton prior to colleges launching their own computer classes.
He became a dedicated fan of the Duke University basketball team. He was able to attend most home games because his father in law, Red Lewis, was the financial director of the Duke athletic department. It was only when the Blue Devils were playing his UW Huskies that he would root against them. He was also an avid golfer and fly caster, something his father had taught him on the lakes and streams of Central Washington.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Annie Lee of Raleigh, sons David and Gary of Raleigh, grandchildren David and Caroline, who are both students at the University of South Carolina and Elena, a student at Appalachian State University. He is also survived by his four siblings, Charlotte (Richard) Rockne of Edmonds, Sally Hansen of Yakima, Christine (Bill) Divers and George (Won Cha) Hansen of Ellensburg, as well as nephews Jeff Gallon, of Ellensburg, Jason Gallon of Yakima, Joe, Andy and Matt Rockne, all of Seattle, Cameron Lewis, of Raleigh, Olaf Hansen of Spokane, Jonathan Hansen of Brooklyn, NY as well as nieces Molly (Jeff) Rinehart of Ellensburg and Liz (Brad) Rodgers of Springfield, VA.
A military funeral and burial will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh, NC. Date and time to be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ruth Sheets Adult Day Care, 228 West Edenton Street, Raleigh, NC 27603 or the Eastern North Carolina , 5171 Glenwood Ave #101, Raleigh, NC 27612.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 10, 2020