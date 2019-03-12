|
Gayle Huff
Gayle Huff, died unexpectedly on February 14, 2019 at the age of 79 at her home in Ellensburg, Washington.
She is survived by; her husband, Frank Huff; two daughters, Terry Williams and Kitty Mercy; grand children, Tatiana Johnson and Taylor Mercy; and brother Paul Williams. Predeceased by her older brother, Gordon Williams.
She was born June 23, 1939 in Seattle, Washington to Paul E and Faith A Williams. She enjoyed her cats, making cards, feeding birds and wildlife, and time with her daughters. She previously resided in Seattle and Addy Washington. Married 49 years to Frank, they enjoyed many years of boating many as far north as Alaska.
A private internment will be at Evergreen-Washelli cemetery in Seattle Washington at a future date.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 12, 2019