Gene R. Gleason
Gene R. Gleason died peacefully in his sleep July 24, 2020 at his home in Kittitas after a long battle with cancer.
Gene was born August 8, 1940 to the late Earl and Hazel Gleason in Ellensburg, he always considered the valley home.
He was a proud member of the Kittitas High School class of 1959. Gene served in the Army Reserve and National Guard. He helped to raise cancer awareness by joining in cancer walks and sporting many cancer ribbon tattoos.
Gene is loved and will be missed by his long-time friend and companion Charlotte Jones, two brothers Gerald (Myrna) and Frank (Gail) Gleason, many nieces, and nephews, as well as countless friends.
A memorial will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to North Star Cancer Center 808 N. 39th Ave., Ave., Yakima, WA 98902. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com
