Genevieve N. Morrison
Genevieve Morrison 84 met Jesus in the Garden on Friday, September 3, 2020. She was born on December 31, 1935 in Snohomish, WA., to Ronald and Ester Crippen.
Genevieve raised her six children in Kodiak, AK., and in 1976 she moved to Ellensburg to begin taking classes at CWU graduating with Honors in 1979 with a degree in Sociology. Following graduation her career as a Social worker took her to Everett, WA. Her job allowed her to help many in need as well as to help guide them in new directions of their life. Many found jobs with her help, some started school and others were thankful for help in providing food for their families and the ability to pay bills. Later in life following her successful career, she moved back to Ellensburg to enjoy a much slower paced life.
Mom truly loved the Lord. She was blessed with being the kindest, most loving, giving, nonjudgmental, best listener, joyful, honest, and most positive person anyone had ever met. Her family always smiled and said "Mom sees life through Rose Colored Glasses" she always looked for and found the best in everyone she met. Perhaps these qualities prepared her not only for the career of choice but with the ability to raise her six children.
Her greatest accomplishment and joy in life was being a mother to her six beautiful children also known as her six duckies.
Genevieve is survived by five of her six "Duckies" Karen McMeeken, Kristie McMeeken, Karolyn (Chris) Marchel, Daniel McMeeken and David (Veronica) McMeeken. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands; Louis McMeeken and Jimmy Morrison, sister Priscilla and first-born daughter Kathy Bower McMeeken.
Mom was a truly amazing woman. She lived a full wonderful life and she will be missed by all who knew her.
Special thanks to Hearthstone Senior Living for caring for our mom, friendships she made with residents and staff for so many years.
In honor of Genevieve say a kind word to someone today. She will smile on you from Heaven.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date once restrictions lift. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.