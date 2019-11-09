|
|
George Rominger
George Rominger, a longtime Ellensburg resident, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on October 18, 2019. Over the years, he kept his age a secret. Even his children didn't know how old he was.
Born to Robert and Ethel Rominger in Everett, Washington, George moved to Ellensburg as a young man over 7 decades ago where he met the love of his life, Jane Thayer. George and Jane were married for 42 years before Jane passed away. Together they built their family and business in the Kittitas Valley.
With an unwavering dedication to the trucking industry and an unparalleled hard work ethic, George purchased his first truck with his "word." He borrowed $2 of fuel to go get it. This transaction was the beginning of the legacy of George Rominger Trucking. His slogan was, "You Call,- I Haul, You Pay,- That's All."
George was known to his fellow truckers as "Gorgeous George," and his trucks were famously painted turquoise with a purple and black stripe. George hauled a variety of loads throughout the state for over 65 years. He also farmed and raised cattle for many years.
George loved his pancakes well done, his snowmobiles fast and Labor Day weekends with his family and friends enjoying the Ellensburg Rodeo. On his days off, George enjoyed cutting firewood, attending concerts and going to yard sales. He was a quiet man with a wonderful smile and a great sense of humor.
George is survived by his children, Ray (Patricia) Rominger of Ellensburg, Kathie Kuchin of Tennessee, Teresa Rominger of Ellensburg, and Peggy (Dan) Osmonovich of Ellensburg; three grandchildren, Chris (April), Matt and Amanda (Brian), and five great grandchildren, along with his longtime companion Carolyn Kittelson and family.
A Celebration of Life in honor of George will be held on Friday, November 15th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the McIntosh Ranch, 7820 US-97.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Animal Shelter, 1007 S Industrial Way, or to the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame, 110 W 6th Avenue, in George's honor.
Steward &Williams Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with caring for George's family. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com.
Published in Daily Record on Nov. 9, 2019