Georgia Lee Frazier Goodale
Georgia Lee Frazier Goodale lost her battle with an extended illness on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Kittitas Valley Healthcare, surrounded by her loved ones standing vigil at her bedside. Georgia was born in Sacramento, California, on January 15, 1940. She and her sister Judy were adopted by Dan S. and Carole (Hymas) Frazier.
She was raised and educated in Roslyn, Washington, and was known for her beautiful soprano voice, piano proficiency and was a member of the choir and Tennis team.
She married Homer K (Pinky) Miller on July 27, 1957, and she moved to Ellensburg to complete her senior year at EHS. They were blessed with three daughters, Carole, Connie and Cami. They lived on a small farm and Georgia enjoyed riding horses, canning, gardening, raising chickens, beef and hogs. She was a gifted seamstress and quilter. She made matching dresses for her girls, especially on Easter and Christmas.
She was married to JC Worthen in 1974 and moved to Boise, Idaho, where she was secretary to the Music Department of Boise Public Schools. She sang in an award-winning women's choir, The Sounds of Music. She frequently traveled with the choir to perform in competitions. She was also honored to sing the National Anthem at Boise State Football games.
In 1999, Georgia moved back to Roslyn to minister to her ailing mother until 2001. Desiring to be closer to her girls, she relocated to Ellensburg where she met and married Dennis Goodale in 2005.
Georgia was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in many callings in the church, but especially enjoyed working with the youth.
Georgia was predeceased by her parents, sister Judy, son-in-law Steve Rhodes and granddaughter Reba (Rhodes) Sabin. She is survived by her husband, Dennis, daughters Carole Miller Rhodes, Connie Dahlberg (Don), Cami Freeland, nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, numerous cousins and many friends.
The family wishes to express our thanks the medical team at Family Medicine and Kittitas Valley Healthcare for the exceptional care given to Georgia over the years of her chronic illness. No memorial service will be held at this time due to the restrictions of Covid-19. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.