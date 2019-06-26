Gilbert L. "Gib" Rushton

Gilbert L. "Gib" Rushton, 90, lifetime Kittitas County resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at home with his family by his side.

Gib was born on June 8, 1929 in Roslyn to Edward & Rosella (Aristonik) Rushton. He attended school in Roslyn and Easton, graduating in 1947. He met and eventually married the love of his life, Katherine McClure, on December 4, 1948. They celebrated 69 years together before she passed away in 2017.

Gib went to work in the machine shop for the NWI mines in 1947 and worked there for 15 years until the mines closed in 1963. He was responsible for welding the last door shut on the tunnels. In 1986, he and Kathy purchased the Union 76 station in Cle Elum and ran it until 1990. Gib enjoyed working on (and fixing) things and so many folks knew that if you needed something fixed, Gib could do it.

Gib's life was outdoors and being out in the community. His biggest and most well-known passion was camping at Fish Lake, which he did for 89 years, and was often jokingly referred to as "The Mayor of Fish Lake". He was the man responsible for naming and erecting signs for Fish Lake areas including Smokey Joe Creek, Tony's Creek, and Trapper Clark Creek, named for Joe Ostliff, Tony Brozovich and Billy Clark. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman, taking many trips to Colorado for Elk hunting. He was also a member of the Roslyn Eagles for 60 plus years and a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.

Gib served as a volunteer fireman for 65 plus years, spending many of those years serving as Chief in Roslyn and South Cle Elum.

Gib was proceeded in death by his parents, his sister Matilda, wife Katherine, son Gerald and granddaughter Kimberly Edgar. He is survived by his children Cecelia, Thomas, and Victoria; his brother Leonard Rushton and his two grandsons Connor and Cameron Rushton, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Roslyn Cemetery. The Roslyn Fire Department will escort Gib to his place of rest, departing from the Cle Elum-Roslyn school parking lot at 12:45 p.m. and all are invited to meet at the school and participate. A potluck reception will then follow the graveside at the Roslyn Eagles. Viewing for family and friends will be Friday, June 28, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Steward & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg.

Memorial contributions in Gib's honor are suggested to the Roslyn Fire Department, c/o City Hall, PO Box 451, Roslyn, WA 98941. Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Gib's family.