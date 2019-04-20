Gilmore (Gary) Russell Cutts

Gilmore (Gary) Russell Cutts, 77, passed away November 16, 2018. Gary was born in Waterville, WA on August 4, 1941 to Elizabeth (Utzinger) and Benjamin Cutts. Gary graduated from Leavenworth High School in 1959. He was in the US Navy as a corpsman in the early 1960s. He graduated from Central Washington University with a degree in Land Studies in the mid-seventies while working as a seasonal surveyor for the US Forest Service. After college Gary worked as a surveyor in Alaska, including on the North Slope (Trans-Alaska Pipeline) and in Ketchikan, as well as throughout the Cascade Mountains, and in the Cle Elum area. He operated GR Cutts Construction during those years and surveyed many of the logging roads in the Cascades. He married Dorothy Thompson in 1966 and had son Grant, then later divorced. In 1991 he married Julianne Helena Hartman and they made their home in Seattle for about 20 years where they had their daughter Sarah. They then moved to Ellensburg where Gary lived for the remainder of his life. Over the years Gary was a member of the First Baptist Church and member of St. Andrews Parish in Ellensburg. Gary was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.. He loved the kids and always had Junior Mints and gum for them. Gary was an avid hiker for many years and knew all the local trails. He enjoyed hiking with friends and family and enthusiastically introduced them to trails they had not previously hiked. Gary was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Juli, daughter Sarah and son Grant (Jill)-and their four children, his nephew Jason (Stacie) and their three children, sisters Marcia Corum of Seattle and Laurel Nebel of Clyde Hill. Gary's family would like to thank and express their appreciation to caregivers Tammie Howell and Judy Cortez. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Andrews Catholic Church 401 Willow St. Ellensburg. A lunch reception will follow, with interment of ashes at IOOF Cemetery, 1900 Brick Road, Ellensburg, immediately after the reception. Recitation of the Rosary will preceded the Mass at 10am. Donations in Gary's memory may be made to the Ellensburg Animal Shelter. Published in Daily Record on Apr. 20, 2019