Gordon E. Blossom
Gordon E. Blossom, 104, longtime Thorp resident, passed away at his home on Friday, October 16, 2020. He now joins his beloved wife Marion in eternity.
Gordon Elsworth Blossom was born May 26, 1916 in Great Falls, Montana. He was the second of five children born to Chalmer and Anna Blossom. Gordon went to school at Fort Shaw where he graduated high school.
Shortly after graduating, he started farming potatoes during the Great Depression and quickly realized there was no money to be made. During this time he met his wife, Marion, who had moved to Fort Shaw to play basketball. They married in 1937 and had their first of three children in 1938. Following farming, Gordon took a job working for the Montana State Highway Department at the ground level as low man on the survey crew, eventually moving up to Project Engineer. He took an engineering position at Robertson & Cave Construction, when Cave retired, the company became Robertson & Blossom. In 1966 he left Robertson & Blossom and moved his family to the Seattle area where he worked for Boeing through the development of the 747 program before moving to Kittitas County where Gordon worked as Kittitas County Engineer before retiring in 1980.
When Gordon wasn't working, he enjoyed several hobbies including bowling, tennis and hunting and fishing. At retirement he and Marion spent several years travelling the country together.
To his children and others who knew him he was always kind with a hardy, easy and sincere laugh. He was also well known as a Master Hunter and was featured in several newspapers and magazines including Northwest Sportsman, in 2016 he also fulfilled his lifelong dream of taking an elk at age 100. Gordon always attributed his long life to making many friends and keeping them.
Gordon is survived by his children Roger, Sharon, and Rodney, his twin brothers Robert and Richard as well as numerous grandkids and great-grandkids and two great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father Chalmer, his mother Anna, his brother Walter "Bud", and his sisters Hazel Margaret "Peggy" Blossom-Fasbender and Norma Blossom-Olsen.
Per Gordon's wishes he will be cremated and laid to rest in the family plot at the Sun River, Montana cemetery.