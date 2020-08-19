Grace Gibson
Grace Gibson, 82, longtime Ellensburg resident, passed away at her home on Saturday, August 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Viewing for family and friends will be from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Johnston & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the IOOF Cemetery. Even though the event will be outdoors, those in attendance are asked to please wear a mask and maintain social distancing based on households.
Grace was born on June 15, 1938 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada to Roy & Margaret (Nauta) McBean. She grew up in Canada until age eleven when her parents moved the family to the United States where her father was a custom combine operator. The family moved around the Midwest, including Kansas and Texas, before settling in Puyallup. Grace became a US Citizen in 1954 and graduated from Puyallup High School in 1956.
After working in a variety of jobs, Grace found her love of racehorses in 1959 while working as a racehorse groomer in Puyallup. It was then that she met her future husband of 60 years, Ben Gibson, and they married on July 4, 1960. Following their marriage, they moved to Spokane where they lived until 1967. They then moved to Kent and in 1972 moved to Thorp and then to Ellensburg in 1983.
Grace is probably best known as "The Lunch Lady" and worked for over 20 years in the cafeterias of the Ellensburg School District ending her career at Ellensburg High School. She was a sports fanatic and could be seen in the stands of many Ellensburg school sporting events cheering on her children and grandchildren. She was also an avid supporter of the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Seattle Seahawks and the Seattle Mariners.
She loved doing crosswords, knitting, crocheting and was an excellent seamstress. She also loved music and was an excellent singer. No snapshot of Grace's life would be complete without talking about her amazing cooking. Her potato salad was legendary and would be requested by others to adorn a potluck table. Of course, her spareribs & sauerkraut, soups and casseroles were also delightful.
Grace is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ben Gibson; children Laurie (Mark) Luce; Audrey Lyman; Todd (Jeanna) Gibson; Shelley (Lawrence) Davis; Michelle (Darrell) Quinn; Lana (Ryan Berge) Gibson; Travis (Katie) Gibson and Monica (Joe) Heilman as well as 18 grandchildren and her sister, Edith (Bill) McBean-Jackson. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Betty and Carrie.
Memorial contributions in Grace's honor are suggested to Hospice Friends, 302 E. Second Avenue, Ellensburg. The family wishes to thank Hospice Friends and the staff of KVH Home Health & Hospice for their care and support during this last interval.
Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Grace's family. Online condolences may be left at www.johnston-williams.com