Guy R. Solomon Jr.
Guy R. Solomon Jr passed away March 9th, 2020 at the age of 84, with both of his loving sons (Chris & Brady Solomon) by his side. Guy was born 1/31/1936 in Willoughby, Ohio to his parents Guy R Solomon Sr & Florence (Lomnitz) Solomon. He is survived by his sons Chris & Brady Solomon, sister Barbara Loomis, and three Grand Children Alyssa, Mikayla, and CJ Solomon. Guy graduated from Willoughby Union High School in 1953. The friendships he formed during that time lasted until his passing and were an important part of his life. Guy graduated from Kent State University in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Radio & TV and was an Alumnus of Theta Chi Fraternity. Guys life forever changed when he met the love of his life Catherine (Erb) Solomon at Kent State University. They were married in San Juan, Puerto Rico 9/9/1960. It was here that Guy served in the US Army as a Radio Station Manager, Disc Jockey, and newsman for the Armed Forces Radio Network. Guy and Cathy spent 18 months in Puerto Rico, and built lifelong friendship with fellow service members, before relocating back to Ohio. Guy was honorably discharged from the US Army July 1965. Guy continued working in both Radio and TV and moved into the Higher education system at Ohio Northern University as Director of PR, and then moved to Poland, Ohio in 1967 where he worked for Youngstown State University thru 1980. During his tenure at YSU Guy earned his Juris Doctor degree in 1969 from Youngstown State University. Guy was actively involved in the Community, including being a 32nd degree Freemason and was known for his skills as an excellent Hand Ball Player, where he would go on and win multiple Tournaments throughout his life. Guy and Cathy moved to Ellensburg, WA in 1980 where he worked at Central Washington University as Director of Public Relations. Guy quickly adapted and utilized his skills, for Radio, TV, and Public Relations for both the University and the local Community. He would continue fine tuning and implementing these skills as he worked for Norwich University, Philadelphia College of Textile & Sciences, St Clair Community College, and SOHO Marketing. Guy formed friendships everywhere he and Cathy went that lasted through out their life. These friendships were an extremely important part of his life, and no doubt Guy left a lasting impression with them. While Guy continued his life Journey, he earned multiple awards, and acclamations, however as he would state none of this would have been possible without the love of his life, partner, and shining star Cathy. Guy and Cathy were married for 42 years until her passing in 2003. While Guy loved his family and friends his heart was broken and missed Cathy more than words could describe. Guy is now reunited with Cathy, and they can continue their next chapter together with family and friends. The last words Guy would like said about him is from William Shakespeare, Julius Caesar "His life was gentle, and the elements so mixed in him, that nature could stand up and say to all the world. 'This was a man"
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 11, 2020