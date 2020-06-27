Hal (Harold) L. LindstromJuly 24, 1926 to June 10, 2020Answering to Hal from his family and friends, Harold from his relatives, and Mr. Lindstrom from his many, many students over 30 years, Hal Lindstrom lived a full life, kicking the bucket (Hal did not like the term "passing away" and "died" seemed a bit harsh) at the age of 93 on the tenth of June, a month shy of his 94th birthday.He was born July 24, 1926, in Ahtanum Washington. His older sisters Freda and Vivian, older brother Alfred, and younger sister Lila, with parents Alfred and Katie Lindstrom, moved to Granger where they used horses to turn 80 acres of scrubland into farmland growing sugar beets, potatoes, hay, grain, and raising cows for dairy and meat. He lived close to the earth hunting, fishing, and working the land with his family, developing a relationship with our planet that would resonate through his entire life.Harold had many fond memories of "the farm", a life that was tough but not unkind. His father, Alfred, was an immigrant from Sweden who worked hard but did not participate in raising the children. That was left to Katie, known to "Mom" by everyone in the family up to this day, a woman who worked incredibly hard caring for and feeding 5 children and a husband in a small house while maintaining order. Memories of sleeping on the porch with his brother in the dead of winter, Mom's cream puffs and canned meatballs, the personalities of the family work horses, the main meal of the day, dinner (lunch), and the short naps they took afterwards before heading back to the fields...these were always quick to come up when talking about home.After graduating from Granger High School in 1944, Harold enlisted in the US Army Air Corp, going through basic training at Keesler Field and being deployed just as WWII ended in the Pacific. Most of his time in the service was spent on Guam as an aircraft electrician, being allowed to start the engines and test systems on large twin and four-engine aircraft. He would mention how impressed he was that higher-ups would entrust "kids" to do this.Upon leaving the service, he attended the University of Washington on the GI Bill. After one year, his education at UW was cut short, heading back to the Granger farm when his brother-in-law Walt was injured. To be close to home while continuing his college education, he attended Central Washington College of Education (CWU) in Ellensburg. It was here he met Gloria Kensel, his bride-to-be. In 1951, having received bachelor degrees in education and chemistry, and landing a teaching job at Wide Hollow near Yakima, he and Gloria were married. For several years Hal attended summer school at Central and received his masters degree in education. In 1955 son Kevin was born and two years later, daughter Kim. In 1957 the family moved to Ellensburg where Hal was now the chemistry and biology teacher at Ellensburg High School. In 1959 son Greg was born and in 1963, they started building their own home on Hanson Road with Hal and Gloria taking the sided shell and doing much of the interior cabinetry, trim, and finishing as well as finishing the exterior. Collecting the basic tools to do this work and gaining experience, woodworking continued to play an important role in Hal's life. Most of his friends and family own something Hal made for them.As a father, he would take time from grading papers and creating lesson plans to play basketball, kick-the-can, Frisbee, and his favorite game, croquet. He took it upon himself to make breakfast for the family every morning and this continued up until just a few weeks before his death. During the 60's and early 70's, at suppertime around 6:30, Walter Cronkite was broadcasting the news on the 19" black & white TV that rolled into the dining room. Reading newspapers, magazines, and books (mostly non-fiction), Hal was an avid reader and letter writer up until the final few days. He wrote well and treasured the written correspondence he had with various friends and family members, including those in New Zealand and Sweden.He had many memories of the students he taught and kept in touch with a few up until his last days. He really enjoyed the foreign exchange students and in 1977, he and the family entertained a Bolivian student, Pedro Iñaky Echevarría. To this day, Gloria and Hal are "Mom and Dad" to Pedro.With the education of thousands of high school kids being his most important accomplishment, perhaps the second most was the role he played in the Alpine Lakes Protection Society (ALPS ) and his efforts that contributed to the establishment of the Alpine Lakes Wilderness, located north of I-90 between Ellensburg and Seattle. After hundreds of letter-writing campaigns, slide show presentations, introducing people to the beauty through hikes, countless meetings with ALPS members, forestry and timber officials, and congressman, and testifying in Washington DC, the Alpine Lakes Management Act was signed into law on July 12, 1976. Hal and Gloria were charter members of the Kittitas Chapter of the Audubon Society with Hal serving as Conservation Chair for many years. This drive to fight the good fight for conservation and environmental causes continued for the next 35 years and he was a resource for others wanting information and strategies on how best to battle what seemed like overwhelming odds.In addition to woodworking and the never-ending hobby that was the family home, Hal took up jogging in the mid 60's, running between 3 and 4 miles most evenings followed by his nightly beer before supper. Bicycling, hiking, backpacking, floating the Yakima River, canoeing, kayaking, and bird watching were some of his favorite activities. With Gloria also being an educator, raising 3 kids, and doing the cooking and cleaning, Hal figured he was going to have to make those things he wanted to eat and so he did. His breakfast prowess with yeast and sour dough waffles complimented his famous lemon garlic barbequed chicken and fruit pies. Cookies and breads were part of his repertoire and he shared his sourdough starter with friends and relatives.Hal had a deep affinity for Sweden and his many cousins on his father's side. Some traveled to the US and he and Gloria traveled there three times with many letters being exchanged. They always talked about making one more trip but time is not friendly to older folks with health issues and many of his contemporaries had died or were not in good health.A synopsis of Hal's life would not be complete without mentioning long-time family friends (52 years), the Baldis. Jeb & Gloria and three kids (2 boys, one girl) and Hal & Gloria and three kids (2 boys, one girl). Their mutual love of nature, the Kittitas Valley, and outdoor activities made for many wonderful, memorable trips together. Hal and Jeb died within a month of each other.In September of 2019, after 55 years at their Hanson Road home in Ellensburg, Hal and Gloria moved to Des Moines WA to be closer to their children. Hal is survived by his wife of 68 years, Gloria, two children, Kim Lindstrom of Aberdeen WA, and Greg Lindstrom of Auburn WA, his sister Lila Correa of Tyler TX, and four grandchildren, Danny and Bria Danner, Jarryd Lindstrom and Chrysanna Pratt. He was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Lindstrom, in 1999.Hal would have appreciated donations in his name be made to your favorite conservation/environmental organization.