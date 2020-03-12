|
|
Hannah Faith Long
Hannah Faith Long, 9 years, 2mos old, of Ellensburg, WA, peacefully entered into the presence of Jesus on March 8th, 2020 at 1:30 in the afternoon.
Hannah was born in Enterprise, Oregon on Jan 28, 2011 to Aaron David Long and Heather Louise Long. Within a short time after her birth we realized that she was an extra special gift from God. She bravely faced the medical testing in Boise, ID and Seattle, WA, and accepted God's will for her life. The good Lord led Hannah and her parents to the Ellensburg Washington community. Hannah attended the Developmental Preschool at Central Washington University, and then graduated to Valley View School where she loved others and accepted their love.
She was blessed to attend Valley View School and loved her amazing teachers. We are eternally grateful for all that Hannah's therapists and teachers did to bless her. They loved Hannah, and patiently explored ways to teach and nurture her. We delighted in Hannah's art projects and school progress reports and Thank-God for his Grace in our lives through her teachers.
Hannah taught us many lessons about contentment, loving others, listening, and waiting on the Lord. Her life was far from perfect, but she patiently waited on her caregivers and the good Lord and rarely complained. God only knows how many times she would have wished for different circumstances but patiently endured. Hannah never hurt anyone and was even willing to love and forgive those who caused her pain. She was no respecter of persons; credentials meant nothing to her, she loved unconditionally. Among Hannah's many talents was the gift of listening to hearts. She listened well and rarely felt it necessary to offer her sage advice, though we believe she surely has a lot to tell us someday in glory.
Hannah leaves her testimony of faith and love with her parents Aaron and HopeAnne Long and her siblings Kate, Dana, Will and Elsa Long. She is also survived by her Grandparents Harold and Becky Long, Grandmother Suzanne Hess, and her many special uncles, aunts and cousins. She is preceded in death by her mother Heather Louise Long, her Grandpa Dr. Douglas Hess, and an infant cousin, Clay Long. Today we trust they are in heaven worshiping and singing praises to God for his goodness in heaven for eternity. Worthy is the Lamb that was slain to receive power, and riches, and wisdom, and strength, and honour, and glory, and blessing.
Our life's have been shaped by Almighty God through the gift of Hannah. She leaves a deep void as our schedule revolved around her care, but her entry into eternity forms one more connection to Heaven, the presence of our Savior, and an enduring hope in the Promises of God.
Visitation is planned for Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 2:00-5:00pm and 6:00-8:00pm at the Old German Baptist Brethren Church (230 Tozer Road, Ellensburg WA, 98926).
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 15th at 10:00am at the same location. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 12, 2020